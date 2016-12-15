homify's Hallways of The Year 2016

When we start doing our roundups of the year, you know we're deep into December! You can literally set your calendar by us and today we're bringing you our top pick of hallways that staggered us throughout 2016.

Whether they grabbed our attention through luxury home furnishings, bold use of colour or modern takes on classic styling, we know you've been loving the hallways that we've shown you and this is our ultimate top 12!

Each was carefully curated by talented interior designers to not only offer a more exciting transitional area, but also give a hint at the styling of the home they're found in, which made us want to see more.

Come with us now and see if your favourite made the cut…