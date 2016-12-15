homify's Hallways of The Year 2016

When we start doing our roundups of the year, you know we're deep into December! You can literally set your calendar by us and today we're bringing you our top pick of hallways that staggered us throughout 2016.
Whether they grabbed our attention through luxury home furnishings, bold use of colour or modern takes on classic styling, we know you've been loving the hallways that we've shown you and this is our ultimate top 12!
Each was carefully curated by talented interior designers to not only offer a more exciting transitional area, but also give a hint at the styling of the home they're found in, which made us want to see more.
Come with us now and see if your favourite made the cut…
We kept coming back to this fantastic hallway, as it has such an unapologetic approach to luxury finishes! The designer lighting, carpet and fabulous wall art, coupled with a dark colour scheme really enticed us!
We loved all the subtle yet innovative storage solutions found in this hallway, as well as the fresh and simple colour palette. The glass safety rail on the stairs really helps to keep the gargantuan amount of natural light flowing too! Gorgeous!
Wow! We really enjoyed finding this gem of a hallway, as it shows just how impactful a bright colour can be! Coupled with dazzling white wood and warm, rich flooring, the red here lingered in our minds for a long time!
This modern hallway is everything we dream of for our own homes, with a wonderfully symmetrical layout! A high-end runner adds some softness to the polished concrete floor, while velvet armchairs, Art Deco style mirror and simple table finish the look to perfection!
You can tell by the shape of the walls that this is a traditional home, but by mixing things up with an emerald green wall colour, it's anything but old-fashioned! Contemporary wall art really finished it off and we were unable to get this space out of our minds!
We were blown away by the simple but effective country styling of this hallway that really feels like a warm welcome home! A coir mat, wicker baskets and bunches of fresh blooms transformed this from minimal to homely and we love it!
Concrete walls and a dark wood floor could be hard for some homes to accept, but this one made it so easy! The long bookcases, perfect lighting and fabulous gallery wall all softened the look and left the space unforgettable!
On the face of it, this hallway is quite traditional, but with French navy on the walls and a funky chevron-patterned stair runner, there are subtle modern touches that make it incredible! We think the simplicity here is unreal!
All-white, with glass accents, made this hallway a winner in our book! The skylights are a fantastic touch that flood the space with light and with a floral display unlike anything we've ever seen, we couldn't not show you this hallway again!
Warm wooden stairs, pale flooring and stone cladding are gorgeous on their own, but add in a stunning sculpture and this hallway is a masterpiece! Zen but exciting all at the same time, we fell in love with this look in a big way!
For a hallway with impact, traditional, deep crimson rugs are the way to go, which is why we were unable to forget this wonderful space. Filled with period features and an easy vibe, this is a welcome home that we'd never get bored of!
You don't need a huge hallway to make a lasting impression, as this divine space shows! We loved the audacious use of statement wallpaper on every wall and the unusual decision to place a table right in the middle. Wow!
