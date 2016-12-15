Your browser is out-of-date.

homify's Hallways of The Year 2016

Entrance Hall , Studio Hooton Studio Hooton Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
When we start doing our roundups of the year, you know we're deep into December! You can literally set your calendar by us and today we're bringing you our top pick of hallways that staggered us throughout 2016. 

Whether they grabbed our attention through luxury home furnishings, bold use of colour or modern takes on classic styling, we know you've been loving the hallways that we've shown you and this is our ultimate top 12!

Each was carefully curated by talented interior designers to not only offer a more exciting transitional area, but also give a hint at the styling of the home they're found in, which made us want to see more. 

Come with us now and see if your favourite made the cut…

1. Unabashed luxury

Entrance Hall Studio Hooton Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Hooton

Entrance Hall

Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton

We kept coming back to this fantastic hallway, as it has such an unapologetic approach to luxury finishes! The designer lighting, carpet and fabulous wall art, coupled with a dark colour scheme really enticed us!

2. Light and bright

CHALET VALDEMARIN, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

We loved all the subtle yet innovative storage solutions found in this hallway, as well as the fresh and simple colour palette. The glass safety rail on the stairs really helps to keep the gargantuan amount of natural light flowing too! Gorgeous!

3. Vivid and unforgettable

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford II

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

Wow! We really enjoyed finding this gem of a hallway, as it shows just how impactful a bright colour can be! Coupled with dazzling white wood and warm, rich flooring, the red here lingered in our minds for a long time!

4. Splendid symmetry

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Nice Brew Interior Design

Private Residence, Surrey

Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design

This modern hallway is everything we dream of for our own homes, with a wonderfully symmetrical layout! A high-end runner adds some softness to the polished concrete floor, while velvet armchairs, Art Deco style mirror and simple table finish the look to perfection! 

5. Green with envy

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

You can tell by the shape of the walls that this is a traditional home, but by mixing things up with an emerald green wall colour, it's anything but old-fashioned! Contemporary wall art really finished it off and we were unable to get this space out of our minds!

6. Country chic

A House On The River Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd

A House On The River

Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma &amp; Eve Interior Design Ltd
Emma & Eve Interior Design Ltd

We were blown away by the simple but effective country styling of this hallway that really feels like a warm welcome home! A coir mat, wicker baskets and bunches of fresh blooms transformed this from minimal to homely and we love it!

7. Ultra contemporary

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH E2 Architecture + Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
E2 Architecture + Interiors

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

Concrete walls and a dark wood floor could be hard for some homes to accept, but this one made it so easy! The long bookcases, perfect lighting and fabulous gallery wall all softened the look and left the space unforgettable!

8. A modern twist

Fabulous colour Diamond Wools of New Zealand Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Wools of New Zealand

Fabulous colour Diamond

Wools of New Zealand
Wools of New Zealand
Wools of New Zealand

On the face of it, this hallway is quite traditional, but with French navy on the walls and a funky chevron-patterned stair runner, there are subtle modern touches that make it incredible! We think the simplicity here is unreal!

9. White and bright

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE , McClean Design McClean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
McClean Design

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE

McClean Design
McClean Design
McClean Design

All-white, with glass accents, made this hallway a winner in our book! The skylights are a fantastic touch that flood the space with light and with a floral display unlike anything we've ever seen, we couldn't not show you this hallway again!

10. Spacious and spiritual

Jaya & Rajesh Cozy Nest Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Cozy Nest Interiors

Jaya & Rajesh

Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors
Cozy Nest Interiors

Warm wooden stairs, pale flooring and stone cladding are gorgeous on their own, but add in a stunning sculpture and this hallway is a masterpiece! Zen but exciting all at the same time, we fell in love with this look in a big way!

11. English heritage

homify Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

For a hallway with impact, traditional, deep crimson rugs are the way to go, which is why we were unable to forget this wonderful space. Filled with period features and an easy vibe, this is a welcome home that we'd never get bored of!

12. Making a statement

Kensington & Chelsea, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Matteo Bianchi Studio

Kensington & Chelsea

Matteo Bianchi Studio
Matteo Bianchi Studio
Matteo Bianchi Studio

You don't need a huge hallway to make a lasting impression, as this divine space shows! We loved the audacious use of statement wallpaper on every wall and the unusual decision to place a table right in the middle. Wow!

For some more 2016 Best Of inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: homify's Houses of The Year 2016.

Did we include your favourite hallway of 2016?

