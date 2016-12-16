Your browser is out-of-date.

homify's Kitchens of The Year 2016

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Eclectic style kitchen
Yesterday we brought you our favourite hallways of 2016 and today it's the turn of fantastic kitchens that made us all rethink our own space.

The kitchen planners that designed and orchestrated all of these amazing examples are clearly at the top of their game, as they made amazing use of available space, chose fabulous accents and really made food preparation areas something to get excited about. 

Come with us now as we recap all of our favourite installations and see if your passion for a bespoke kitchen revamp is reignited for the new year!

1. Pretty as a picture

We loved this kitchen, as the baby blue cupboards and patterned floor really stood out and made a functional space a whole lot prettier. A small room, the layout was inspired and with modern appliances in place too, this kitchen has everything!

2. Open-plan and charming

When we first saw this kitchen, we were staggered by how perfect it would be for a busy family home and the country-styling made it seem so homely. 

Shaker cabinets and a sizeable island really got us thinking about perfecting our favourite recipes!

3. True blue

Isn't this a wonderful kitchen? The use of pastel and dark blue cabinets made this really stick in our minds, as did the island which has enough room to accommodate four stools.

The skylight was the perfect finishing touch!

4. Loft chic

This loft conversion was hard to forget, thanks to the raw kitchen that features everything a family could need, as well as gorgeous storage alternatives. 

We have to admit that hanging our pans has become a favourite technique after seeing this space!

5. The personal touch

What staggered us the most about this lovely kitchen is how much it was tailored to the occupants. 

With a wine rack, shelving for cook books and a large island, it all seems so sociable and fresh. The neutral colour scheme really worked here and showed that beige is anything but boring!

6. Tiny but well equipped

We had to show some love for this tiny but well thought out kitchen, as it got us thinking about how to use space more efficiently. Beautiful coloured glass shelves brought this room to life and added so much storage!

7. Using the space

Speaking of small but perfectly formed kitchens, who could forget this curved masterpiece? 

Instead of seeing the room as a challenge, the kitchen planners made the most of the unusual shape and created a unique, modern galley kitchen that was everything we dream of!

8. Rustic revelation

We really are suckers for a traditional kitchen and this sage green variation added the fun to functional. Vintage storage cabinets, wicker baskets and a retro fridge all completed the look perfectly and made us feel right at home.

9. Punchy colour

We've never seen a monochrome kitchen we didn't love, but the addition of bright banana yellow in this one made it our favourite of the year.

We started to obsess about bright glass splashbacks after seeing how great it looked in this space!

10. Filled with light

The sky lantern in this kitchen was a total show-stopper and we featured it a few times throughout 2016 as we couldn't stop thinking about it. 

With all-white cabinets and brushed metal appliances, the modern meets traditional vibe here was spectacular!

11. Industrial flavour

We found the use of concrete as a decorative element inspired in this kitchen and really fell in love with wall shelves in the place of top cupboards.

Adding wheels to the islands made so much sense and, as an overall aesthetic, we just fell head over heels for this industrial kitchen!

12. All out amazing

A huge renovation project, this kitchen really captured our hearts thanks to the mix of rustic materials and modern lighting. It also got us thinking more seriously about grey as an interior design colour and what do you know, it's the colour for 2017!

For more gorgeous kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 small open-plan kitchen ideas (to improve yours).

Which kitchen stayed freshest in your mind this year?

