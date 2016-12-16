This hallway got a second chance

We all know how it is when you buy a house and find it isn't to your taste, but this home is something else! With a super outdated hallway that looked like it was from a time style forgot, the owners faced a real challenge to modernise and make it more stylish.
Thankfully, they had the help of a fantastic interior designer that recognised the timeless beauty of stone cladding and the result is a fresh, contemporary area that naturally blends with the rest of the home.
Take a look and see if the newly created aesthetic is something you might like to emulate in your own home!
The floor here is actually fairly beautiful, but it's totally overshadowed by these awful columns and the bizarre ceiling adornment. Talk about making a space look really old fashioned in one swoop.
This needs a drastic modernisation programme to take place!
Well, we did say that this house needed to do something dramatic in order to overshadow the dated interior and it looks as though that's exactly what happened.
By stripping off smooth plaster, we assume a fantastic feature wall is soon to be added to this otherwise very simple and flat area…
Don't you find it incredible that one feature wall can make such a huge difference to the inside of a home?
The natural tones that come through this amazing slate cladding add such a depth of character and colour that you really do only need one installation. It looks so modern and fresh!
Aside from the fact we're reminding you now, we bet you totally forgot about that strange and disjointed space you saw at the start of this article, right?
Of course you did, as how could a home with such wonderful straight walls and a feature area of slate cladding have anything like that in it too?
How can you possibly improve on a dramatic slate feature wall? By adding superb uplighters, that's how!
Showcasing the wall to the maximum, these floor lights would be an amazing thing to have on at night when you just need a little ambience. We really want something similar for our home now!
