This hallway got a second chance

We all know how it is when you buy a house and find it isn't to your taste, but this home is something else! With a super outdated hallway that looked like it was from a time style forgot, the owners faced a real challenge to modernise and make it more stylish.

Thankfully, they had the help of a fantastic interior designer that recognised the timeless beauty of stone cladding and the result is a fresh, contemporary area that naturally blends with the rest of the home.

Take a look and see if the newly created aesthetic is something you might like to emulate in your own home!