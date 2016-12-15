16 best ways to decorate your walls (so they're unique)

Nobody wants their home to look like everyone else's, so today, we're telling you exactly how to dress your walls to make them stand out. If you love making a real splash with your interior décor, you need to go all out with your walls and we're not lying when we say we've found some spectacular ways to up your design game!

Each of these methods are tried and tested by fantastic interior designers, so you can rest easy that you'll be stylish, fashionable and still unique.

Ready to feel overwhelmed by inspiration?