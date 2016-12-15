Walk-in wardrobes are a waste of space… here's why

It should come as no surprise that owning a big, dreamy walk-in closet / dressing room is on the majority of many fashionista’s bucket lists. This dream is being sold to us via TV shows, movies, designer magazines – seemingly every single rich and famous person has one of these, which means it has to be the best thing since low-carb bread, right?

Not quite. Although having your own walk-in closet represents a certain sense of achievement, in the end it’s really nothing more than a place to stow clothes. And the truth is that quite a lot of people have come to realise that a walk-in dream can really become a nightmare and pale horribly in comparison to other means of clothing storage.

Here’s why…