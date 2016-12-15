Walk-in wardrobes are a waste of space… here's why

It should come as no surprise that owning a big, dreamy walk-in closet / dressing room is on the majority of many fashionista’s bucket lists. This dream is being sold to us via TV shows, movies, designer magazines – seemingly every single rich and famous person has one of these, which means it has to be the best thing since low-carb bread, right?
Not quite. Although having your own walk-in closet represents a certain sense of achievement, in the end it’s really nothing more than a place to stow clothes. And the truth is that quite a lot of people have come to realise that a walk-in dream can really become a nightmare and pale horribly in comparison to other means of clothing storage.
Here’s why…
It’s just so easy to become a hoarder, and once you have lots of space, it’s even easier!
Thus, that spacious layout of a walk-in closet, with the shelves and cupboards and goodness-knows-what else, is the last thing that is going to force you to throw out unwanted things (like old shoes and torn jackets) and opt for a cleaner and more neat look.
Unless you’re a Kardashian, then feel free to repeat outfits. There is really no need for the excess storage space that a walk-in offers, which means you do not need to own seven different black numbers for those after-work cocktail occasions.
In effect, a walk-in closet is nothing more than a regular closet, only bigger, which offers you a pole or rack to hang a row of garments. And in the end, you just end up wasting space underneath the row, or over the row.
All the other accessories of belts and handbags get thrown in quite chaotically.
You might convince yourself to bring in pretty bins in pretty colours to store those unnecessary items that aren’t quite “right” in your walk-in dream. But these, although so cute, are opaque, meaning you can’t see through them, meaning after a while you have no idea what’s inside.
Wouldn’t that walk-in serve your needs so much better as, say, a home office? Or a reading nook?
You could even place a bureau with some beautiful chests in its place – it also offers storage space for your clothes, but forces you to keep a tight leash on your shopping (and clutter).
Think about it: with some planning and elbow grease (even if you have to bring in a professional for the job), you can build your own walk-in closet that caters to your specific needs.
And isn’t this a much better route than being presented with a big walk-in space that has no clue about how many shoes, for example, you need to store away?
