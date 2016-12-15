Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Walk-in wardrobes are a waste of space… here's why

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern dressing room
Loading admin actions …

It should come as no surprise that owning a big, dreamy walk-in closet / dressing room is on the majority of many fashionista’s bucket lists. This dream is being sold to us via TV shows, movies, designer magazines – seemingly every single rich and famous person has one of these, which means it has to be the best thing since low-carb bread, right?

Not quite. Although having your own walk-in closet represents a certain sense of achievement, in the end it’s really nothing more than a place to stow clothes. And the truth is that quite a lot of people have come to realise that a walk-in dream can really become a nightmare and pale horribly in comparison to other means of clothing storage.

Here’s why…

1. The extra space forces you to hold onto unnecessary elements

homify Modern dressing room
homify
homify

It’s just so easy to become a hoarder, and once you have lots of space, it’s even easier!

Thus, that spacious layout of a walk-in closet, with the shelves and cupboards and goodness-knows-what else, is the last thing that is going to force you to throw out unwanted things (like old shoes and torn jackets) and opt for a cleaner and more neat look.

2. You feel like you have to fill it up

Walk in Closet with storage for Shoes and Handbags designed and made by Tim Wood Tim Wood Limited Classic style dressing room
Tim Wood Limited
Tim Wood Limited

Unless you’re a Kardashian, then feel free to repeat outfits. There is really no need for the excess storage space that a walk-in offers, which means you do not need to own seven different black numbers for those after-work cocktail occasions.

3. Regardless of space, a walk-in is never truly organised

St. Mary Abbots, Coupdeville Coupdeville Modern dressing room
Coupdeville
Coupdeville

In effect, a walk-in closet is nothing more than a regular closet, only bigger, which offers you a pole or rack to hang a row of garments. And in the end, you just end up wasting space underneath the row, or over the row. 

All the other accessories of belts and handbags get thrown in quite chaotically.

4. You waste money on wasted organising systems

Piso en el Eixample de Barcelona. 2013, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Eclectic style dressing room
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

You might convince yourself to bring in pretty bins in pretty colours to store those unnecessary items that aren’t quite “right” in your walk-in dream. But these, although so cute, are opaque, meaning you can’t see through them, meaning after a while you have no idea what’s inside.

5. It offers up space you could really use for something else

Decò Wardrobe Casa Più Arredamenti deco wardrobe
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

Wouldn’t that walk-in serve your needs so much better as, say, a home office? Or a reading nook? 

You could even place a bureau with some beautiful chests in its place – it also offers storage space for your clothes, but forces you to keep a tight leash on your shopping (and clutter).

6. A customised walk-in closet would be so much better

Интерьер дома для молодой семьи, Rash_studio Rash_studio Classic style dressing room
Rash_studio
Rash_studio

Think about it: with some planning and elbow grease (even if you have to bring in a professional for the job), you can build your own walk-in closet that caters to your specific needs. 

And isn’t this a much better route than being presented with a big walk-in space that has no clue about how many shoes, for example, you need to store away? 

But before you hit the shops, take a look at these: Important things you need to know before buying your wardrobe.

16 best ways to decorate your walls (so they're unique)
Walk-in closets: a dream come true or terribly overrated?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks