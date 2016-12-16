​This is how to clean your bathroom in under 10 minutes

It’s happened to most of us: you’ve invited over some company (either friends you’re very relaxed with or some people you’re still trying to impress, like in-laws or new colleagues), yet the problem is you’ve completely forgotten about it – and they’re due to arrive very soon.
Apart from jumping out a window and fleeing, you’ve got another choice: hastily cleaning up those spaces that you’re sure they’ll be taking a look at – and none could be more important than a clean guest bathroom, correct?
So, to save you some red-faced embarrassment, scroll on and see these pro strategies that can help you present a clean bathroom within mere minutes!
Got some toothpaste, hairspray, makeup or bobby pins lying around the bathroom? Get them out of sight and fast!
Store excess countertop items under the sink until you can put them away properly when the coast is clear.
A bad scent is a bad impression; thus, either light a scented candle, or lightly spritz the bathroom with some room spray.
Stop weeping and start sweeping, as it can make all the difference to a dirty floor.
Do a quick once-over with a broom and dust pan and remember to focus on the corners and areas behind the door and sink/toilet.
If there’s not enough time to clean the entire toilet thoroughly, at least wipe down the seat (the top and the porcelain underneath) with some antibacterial bathroom wipe.
And remember to put the seat back down!
It takes mere seconds to dump that fully loaded bin into your kitchen’s rubbish (or the one outside), and another few seconds to spray the inside of the can with some disinfectant cleaner to kill the bacteria and odour.
Pray that you remembered to do the laundry when you were supposed to. If the arriving guests aren’t staying the night, you don’t need to worry about full-size bath towels.
Instead, just hang up a clean and fresh hand towel, or stash some fancy paper guest towels in the bathroom for just this occasion.
