How to clean home with fast and easy ways

We all know that feeling of being in someone else’s home and thinking: “Wow, wish my house could look like this”. And no, we are not referring to their state-of-the-art kitchen appliances or elegant living room sofas, but rather the neat and tidy (and very clean) look of their living spaces and home furnishing.
What are they doing differently? Do they have an army of minions spring-cleaning their entire homes each and every night? Probably not; chances are well that they simply abide by a few rules and rituals to keep their houses in tip-top condition.
Wish you knew what they were doing differently? How lucky for you, because we do…
Used to tossing your car keys, wallet, shoes and jacket on a giant heap in the hallway / living room? No wonder you can never find anything!
To get past this messy state (and enjoy a much more efficient household), keep a basket near your front door for the shoes, bags and sports equipment. The coats can be hung on a neat rod, preferably out of sight. And your keys need to go in the same spot every day, like a wall hook or a glass bowl in the hallway.
And for incoming mail (like bills and kids’ art), opt for a single drawer in a credenza. As soon as it fills up, start clearing out!
Although cleaning your bedroom should be done every week, making the bed is a daily ritual.
So, before you start rushing each morning, kick off those short and simple tasks to start your day afresh, even if you’re still in your PJs – this includes making your bed so that you’re not greeted by a messy bedroom later in the evening.
Any child’s room or play pen can get real chaotic real fast, so it’s a good idea to keep on top of toy clutter.
Assign baskets or containers to of your kids, labelled with words like “dolls” and “toy cars” to make organisation much easier. Encourage your little ones to put away their toys at night to stop the mess from overtaking the room.
And remember that toy chests should be cleaned with a disinfectant at least twice a month, as they can be a breeding ground for germs.
It’s not hard to find at least one stainless steel surface in most homes, whether it’s the kitchen or bathroom. And quite often, these areas get splashed with water or marked with fingerprints that make the surfaces look dirty.
Keep those glossy surfaces looking new for longer by wiping them down with a simple oil-based cleaner every day – it should only take you a few minutes at the most. That way, when it comes to your hardcore cleaning rituals, those appliances and steel surfaces will need minimal attention.
How many people touch your TV remote control? How about the door handles, light switches, coffee pot and fridge door?
These surfaces (and others that get a lot of daily action) are filled with bacteria, so it will be in your best interest to use a drop of dish soap on a damp cotton cloth (or an antiseptic wipe) every day to ensure clean surfaces in your home.
We all know how quickly time flies, which is why some clever planning in advance is crucial. Things like loading and running the dishwasher the night before so you can simply unload it the next morning can make a huge impact on your schedule and house cleaning.
A cobweb and dust bunny is a clear sign of a neglected space, so do a quick visual scan around to check that you don’t have any.
In each room, start at the top (ceiling and corners included) and scan down right to your feet. This takes less than five minutes, yet can make a massive difference.
