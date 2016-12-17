A lick of paint does wonders!

It often happens that we are so focused on keeping the inside spaces of our homes looking neat and stylish that we completely forget about the exterior surfaces. After all, we only see them when we’re entering or exiting our homes – and on those off occasions when there’s nothing good on TV and we’re outside, right?

Hopefully today’s ‘before and after’ piece will remind you how important your house’s exterior façade is – and we’re not referring to keeping the lawn mowed and the plants watered (although that’s important as well).

This project focuses on a paint job where the painting actually took up the least amount of time – lots of prepping went into making the exterior surfaces beautiful again before so much as a paintbrush was picked up.

Let’s take a look…