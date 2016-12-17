A lick of paint does wonders!

It often happens that we are so focused on keeping the inside spaces of our homes looking neat and stylish that we completely forget about the exterior surfaces. After all, we only see them when we’re entering or exiting our homes – and on those off occasions when there’s nothing good on TV and we’re outside, right?
Hopefully today’s ‘before and after’ piece will remind you how important your house’s exterior façade is – and we’re not referring to keeping the lawn mowed and the plants watered (although that’s important as well).
This project focuses on a paint job where the painting actually took up the least amount of time – lots of prepping went into making the exterior surfaces beautiful again before so much as a paintbrush was picked up.
Let’s take a look…
Now this really doesn’t look bad at all, right? That’s because this is the house’s façade after the painting was finished. Now you’re probably wondering how bad it could have looked.
Let’s find out, shall we?
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that any surface left out in the open is going to take some beating, especially in an area that sees more than its fair share of rainfall.
As we can see here, the entire exterior surface – including the wall, window frames and woodwork – was long past a cleaning and touch-up home improvement project, with peeling paint, cracks and dirt being seen just about everywhere.
As we’ve mentioned, the bulk of this project was prep work, which including refilling the cracks with exterior filler, sanding them back into place, adding primer, and then, finally, commencing the re-painting.
Using primer is recommended for painting any kind of porous materials, such as concrete and especially wood.
With dirt cleaned up and cracks filled, the painting part of the project could finally be started. Notice how smooth and clean the light colours make the surface seem.
Now this is a much better way to greet your guests, don’t you agree? A spotless front entrance with not so much as a dust bunny out of place!
