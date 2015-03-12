Affordable housing solutions

Is the dream of owning a home to call your own feeling more and more out of reach? With real estate prices through the roof, the number of people being priced out of buying a home is on the rise. Buying in London is now completely out of the question for most, and the rest of the UK is seeing house prices well on the up.

Well, today we want to show you that there is hope, and owning a beautiful and liveable home is still within reach. Ever heard of the Small Home Movement? This is a social movement making waves around the world where people downsize the space they live in. It focuses on simplified living, and living in smaller spaces for a number of reasons, including environmental benefits, financial reasons, and an aim to live a less materialistic, more fulfilling life. The homes we want to present to you range from around £15,000 to £150,000, ranging from mobile homes, to those a little more permanent.