3-storey family home in Buckinghamshire

‘Orchard End' is a new three-storey family home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire. Finished to an extremely high standard by architects at Zodiac Design, the house has a traditional red brick exterior and enjoys a sizeable and easy-to-maintain garden to the rear.
The basement floor is accessible via a classical white wooden staircase and offers a comfortable guest bedroom, bathroom and living area. The first-floor is home to the sitting room, office/snug, and a light open-plan kitchen. Upstairs, you can find further bedrooms, each of which is bright and modern, with large windows offering views out over the back garden.
Let's take a tour of this impressive contemporary home from top to bottom!
Here you can see the front of the property with patio doors, garage access and a practical, low-maintenance gravel driveway and garden area.
Hanging baskets overflowing with lush green foliage is a homely touch that provides a contrast to the largely rusty red/brown colour of the exterior.
The rear exterior looks uniform and neat, with an equally neat, manicured lawn to match. The red brick façade is certainly one we're familiar with and it usually signifies a period property, though what you can see here is an entirely new build that still manages to be packed with character.
The skylights in the pitched roof keeps the top-floor light and airy, and the the sliding patio doors ensure just as much natural light reaches the downstairs living areas.
The patio area is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining guests in the summer.
Here, you get a better idea of how much of a difference the glass patio doors make to the look and feel of the downstairs living room. A fresh, neutral colour scheme also works to keep the space feeling open and light, and the inclusion of a large wall mirror on the back wall is a clever trick to make the room appear bigger.
The stripped back wooden floor and low-key ceiling spotlights help to create a casual vibe and the overall look is understated and relaxed.
The elegant wooden floor in this hallway signifies that this isn't just a transitional space. Rather, it is a valuable room in its own right. There is plenty of room to move about in this hallway and there are no compromises when it comes to quality or aesthetics. Attention to detail is key in this design, and every nook and cranny of the house has been considered and cared for.
The classic staircase with Victorian style banisters is stark white, which helps prevent the basement from looking too dark. It's all too common to find basement extensions or flats which are drab and dingy due to lack of natural light, but this certainly isn't a problem here.
Large patio doors work their magic once more, and the white colour scheme is a sure and easy way to make the area more welcoming. The minimal and classic décor, combined with the clean lines of the simple but beautiful furniture, work extremely well in this challenging space.
Perhaps it's the bold splash of royal blue that gives this sitting room a luxurious and exclusive feel. Not only is the colour associated with sovereignty, but so to is the material—velvet.
The statement ottoman draws the eye to the centre of the room, breaking up the calm, neutral palette that pervades elsewhere. Muted greys and off-white shades form the canvas, which allows for prints, patterns and flourishes of colour to be added, giving the room layers and dimension.
Soft materials and neutral shades lend a soothing and peaceful ambience to the master bedroom. The skylights in the pitched roof are coupled up with white downlights along the centre strip of the ceiling. As you can see here, the light in this room doesn't come from a single source; instead, there a few scattered light sources (both natural and electrical) to ensure light is evenly dispersed and not focused in one single spot.
The king size bed, complete with white cotton sheets and a velvety throw, looks extremely comfy and inviting—we wonder how the owner manages to leave it in the mornings!
Sleek, modern, spacious: this contemporary kitchen incorporates many of the hottest trends in kitchen design, including white worktops, a grey colour palette and minimalist fittings and fixtures for an overall clean and fuss-free look.
The space is dividing in such a way as to allow the owners to move around in an easy, sociable way, without making the room look sparse. Getting proportions and positioning of the fittings and the furniture just right was an important aspect in the design of this kitchen.
This characterful staircase, named the 'Harry Potter staircase', leads up to another bedroom on the next floor. The room that you can see here is an office/snug area, and is the ideal spot to curl up with one of the many books stashed away in the impressive floor-to-ceiling library. The bookcase is illuminated by four small wall lamps and colourful ornaments are displayed in alternating sections for a personal touch.
The contemporary table and funky chairs with a branch design are unusual but elegant, fitting in nicely to this unique multi-purpose space. We can just imagine enjoying an afternoon coffee and catch up with friends in this well lit, cosy hideout.
The garden is a simple and well-maintained lawn, with a pruned hedge divider and healthy green shrubbery forming the borders. The straight forward beauty of this landscaped area just goes to show that traditional gardens can have an equally powerful visual impact as intricate, multi-faceted garden designs.
The outdoor space is ideal for relaxing with a book and catching some rays, as well as doubling up as a football field when the little ones fancy a kickabout.
