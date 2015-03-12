3-storey family home in Buckinghamshire

‘Orchard End' is a new three-storey family home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire. Finished to an extremely high standard by architects at Zodiac Design, the house has a traditional red brick exterior and enjoys a sizeable and easy-to-maintain garden to the rear.

The basement floor is accessible via a classical white wooden staircase and offers a comfortable guest bedroom, bathroom and living area. The first-floor is home to the sitting room, office/snug, and a light open-plan kitchen. Upstairs, you can find further bedrooms, each of which is bright and modern, with large windows offering views out over the back garden.

Let's take a tour of this impressive contemporary home from top to bottom!