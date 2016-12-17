homify's Extensions of The Year 2016

We've had houses, kitchens and hallways, so what's next in our 2016 roundup? Extensions! With so many of you looking for ways to add valuable extra space to your home without breaking the bank, home extensions were big news in 2016 and we saw some truly spectacular ones.
The 12 we've chosen as our favourites haven't made the list due to their size, but rather how well they do what they were intended for and how good they look with the original house. Designed by architects who had a clear idea of how they could glean more space from a house and keep the aesthetics tip top, each of these is a gorgeous and inspiring addition.
Come and take a look!
With a large garden in place, the sacrifice of some lawn was a worthy endeavour as it lead to an amazing dining room extension and helped to create a more open-plan vibe throughout.
The grey metal framework kept everything super classy!
If you just take a quick look at this picture, you might think the square addition is a whole separate house, but it is in fact a side extension.
Matching the brick colours helps to blend the old with the new and the white flat roof really adds a contemporary flourish!
Heritage homes are a tricky to add extensions to. Too modern and it will look out of place and too rustic and you might not get the functionality you hoped for.
This project got the balance just right by using stonework walls to tie everything together nicely.
It's the genius solutions that really always get us so this extension, with it's oddly-shaped roof and sunken appearance, caught our eyes!
The perfect way to add extra home space without overlooking neighbours, this single-storey project was a triumph.
Looking at the original house, you may have thought that the owner would try to add something a little softer, but we applaud the bold modernity here!
A cube extension, finished in a monochrome colour scheme, looks nothing but fantastic and has opened the house up no end.
From one extreme to the other.
Here we see an extension that has done its utmost to blend in, by being built from warm wood that simulates the tone of red bricks. Clever stuff!
We loved the jutting stance and modern profile and it all made for a divine dining room inside.
Yes! You all know how much we like the weird and wonderful projects that are being completed and this one stayed in our minds.
In no way in-keeping with the house or surrounding styles, it even turns its back on using bricks in favour of modern timber. This is design at its most daring!
It would have been easy to waste valuable budget trying to disguise this extension a little more, but we really like that it's modern, different and easy to spot.
It certainly added a huge amount of interior space to, which is the whole point, isn't it?
A gorgeous semi-detached home, the narrow proportions of the available plot of land for an extension really drove the design here, which is so fresh and modern.
The added luxury of a lit car port is what grabbed our attention, as well as the beautiful wood finish.
Part of a terrace of houses, the owners of this super home recognised that they needed extra room and created it through the installation of a lovely single-storey flat roof extension.
We love how the extension reaches out into the freshly updated garden.
This is how you do a heritage home extension, without negating on style and or function!
We loved the almost industrial look of the exterior cladding that juxtaposes so wonderfully with the stonework. We understood the need for so many windows, as that view is a picture.
We told you that it isn't always about size and this small but effective extension is proof of that!
Adding a simple, function-driven extra room to the house, this simple project focused on looking neat and proportional and, when you find out that it houses the entire kitchen, you see why it's so inspirational.
