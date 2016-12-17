homify's Extensions of The Year 2016

We've had houses, kitchens and hallways, so what's next in our 2016 roundup? Extensions! With so many of you looking for ways to add valuable extra space to your home without breaking the bank, home extensions were big news in 2016 and we saw some truly spectacular ones.

The 12 we've chosen as our favourites haven't made the list due to their size, but rather how well they do what they were intended for and how good they look with the original house. Designed by architects who had a clear idea of how they could glean more space from a house and keep the aesthetics tip top, each of these is a gorgeous and inspiring addition.

Come and take a look!