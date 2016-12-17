Your browser is out-of-date.

homify's Extensions of The Year 2016

House Extension, DK Architects DK Architects HouseholdPet accessories
We've had houses, kitchens and hallways, so what's next in our 2016 roundup? Extensions! With so many of you looking for ways to add valuable extra space to your home without breaking the bank, home extensions were big news in 2016 and we saw some truly spectacular ones. 

The 12 we've chosen as our favourites haven't made the list due to their size, but rather how well they do what they were intended for and how good they look with the original house. Designed by architects who had a clear idea of how they could glean more space from a house and keep the aesthetics tip top, each of these is a gorgeous and inspiring addition.

Come and take a look!

1. Perfect positioning

Zinc Extension, Urban Creatures : Architects Urban Creatures : Architects Modern houses
Urban Creatures : Architects

Zinc Extension

Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects

With a large garden in place, the sacrifice of some lawn was a worthy endeavour as it lead to an amazing dining room extension and helped to create a more open-plan vibe throughout. 

The grey metal framework kept everything super classy!

2. A whole other home

House extension DK Architects HouseholdPet accessories
DK Architects

House extension

DK Architects
DK Architects
DK Architects

If you just take a quick look at this picture, you might think the square addition is a whole separate house, but it is in fact a side extension. 

Matching the brick colours helps to blend the old with the new and the white flat roof really adds a contemporary flourish!

3. Gentle acceptance

Linlithgow Extension 07 George Buchanan Architects Minimalist living room
George Buchanan Architects

Linlithgow Extension 07

George Buchanan Architects
George Buchanan Architects
George Buchanan Architects

Heritage homes are a tricky to add extensions to. Too modern and it will look out of place and too rustic and you might not get the functionality you hoped for. 

This project got the balance just right by using stonework walls to tie everything together nicely. 

4. Nowhere is too awkward

supper time homify Modern houses london,extension,architecture,glass,open plan,sliding doors,kitchen
homify

supper time

homify
homify
homify

It's the genius solutions that really always get us so this extension, with it's oddly-shaped roof and sunken appearance, caught our eyes! 

The perfect way to add extra home space without overlooking neighbours, this single-storey project was a triumph. 

5. Brazenly modern

Merton Hall Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern houses
Concept Eight Architects

Merton Hall Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Looking at the original house, you may have thought that the owner would try to add something a little softer, but we applaud the bold modernity here! 

A cube extension, finished in a monochrome colour scheme, looks nothing but fantastic and has opened the house up no end.

6. Blended palette

Clifton Road - Period Refurbishment, Nic Antony Architects Ltd Nic Antony Architects Ltd Modern houses
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

Clifton Road—Period Refurbishment

Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

From one extreme to the other.

Here we see an extension that has done its utmost to blend in, by being built from warm wood that simulates the tone of red bricks. Clever stuff! 

We loved the jutting stance and modern profile and it all made for a divine dining room inside.

7. Something different

Rear elevation showing timber extension Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern houses
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Rear elevation showing timber extension

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Yes! You all know how much we like the weird and wonderful projects that are being completed and this one stayed in our minds. 

In no way in-keeping with the house or surrounding styles, it even turns its back on using bricks in favour of modern timber. This is design at its most daring!

8. Function over fashion

Front view of the new single storey extension ArchitectureLIVE 1900s house,extension,courtyard extension,single storey
ArchitectureLIVE

Front view of the new single storey extension

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

It would have been easy to waste valuable budget trying to disguise this extension a little more, but we really like that it's modern, different and easy to spot. 

It certainly added a huge amount of interior space to, which is the whole point, isn't it?

9. A blended home

The Cube Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
Adam Knibb Architects

The Cube

Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects

A gorgeous semi-detached home, the narrow proportions of the available plot of land for an extension really drove the design here, which is so fresh and modern.

The added luxury of a lit car port is what grabbed our attention, as well as the beautiful wood finish. 

10. Brilliant and boxy

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
New Images Architects

Private House—Holland Park

New Images Architects
New Images Architects
New Images Architects

Part of a terrace of houses, the owners of this super home recognised that they needed extra room and created it through the installation of a lovely single-storey flat roof extension. 

We love how the extension reaches out into the freshly updated garden.

11. Doing it right

Side view of Sunroom Corylus Architects Ltd. Classic style conservatory Granite Grey Sunroom,Extension
Corylus Architects Ltd.

Side view of Sunroom

Corylus Architects Ltd.
Corylus Architects Ltd.
Corylus Architects Ltd.

This is how you do a heritage home extension, without negating on style and or function! 

We loved the almost industrial look of the exterior cladding that juxtaposes so wonderfully with the stonework. We understood the need for so many windows, as that view is a picture.

12. Small and tidy

Big doors out into the garden homify Modern houses patio doors
homify

Big doors out into the garden

homify
homify
homify

We told you that it isn't always about size and this small but effective extension is proof of that! 

Adding a simple, function-driven extra room to the house, this simple project focused on looking neat and proportional and, when you find out that it houses the entire kitchen, you see why it's so inspirational.

For another 2016 round up, take a look at this Ideabook: homify's Kitchens of The Year 2016.

​What 11 things do all tasteful homes have in common?
Which of these extensions stuck in your mind this year?

