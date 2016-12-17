40 best home organisation tips of all time (part one)

We realise we've made a pretty bold statement there but we stand by it, as some of the tips we'll be sharing with you today and tomorrow border on genius, even if we do say so ourselves!
If you have a bad habit that simply makes everyday life a little harder, or consistently forget to tackle something, we think you'll have renewed vigour after reading this article.
It could even mean you don't need to try to work out how you could afford a professional cleaner to come in and organise your home for you. That's how confident we are these tips will help you.
Let's get organised now and start 2017 with a bang!
Storage can be functional as well as attractive and fun.
Post-it notes will be more than adequate.
Pop the ice somewhere else and use those trays for fiddly jewellery.
Colour-code time segments to show 'bedtime', 'homework time' and so on.
See items as shapes that can tessellate and fit them together more efficiently on shelves.
Have you ever done one that was worth the hot glue gun burns?
Kids use hooks at schoolbso will be naturally more inclined to hang their coats up on them. A clutter-free hallway at last!
Instead of bulky dressers with hard to open drawers, choose cubbyhole storage that allows you to add baskets.
Nobody ever uses them properly and they make your hallway smell of feet and look untidy.
Don't just bin it, actually call up and stop it arriving.
Every penny counts and as you're doing the washing, it's yours, right?
Unsubscribe from all those newsletters you never remember requesting!
Colour-code everything so there's no confusion. Red for phones, blue for tablets and so on.
If you have more than two of anything, get rid of the least useful version.
Trash, store, recycle or donate. There are no other options, so get ruthless!
If it's free time, get rid of all the trinkets you have to dust. If it's trinkets, accept you'll have to clean them regularly.
Even if you snag some free paper, notebooks or little wooden pencils from a certain flat-pack furniture company, they all need to be housed. If you don't need them, don't take them!
Do this like clockwork. You'll soon see what you can stop buying!
If you use your bike everyday, have it near the door. If not, get it out of the house and into the garage!
Rustic vibes are cool but give them some functionality by creating shelves from old wine boxes.
