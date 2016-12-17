Your browser is out-of-date.

40 best home organisation tips of all time (part one)

press profile homify press profile homify
Nobilia Project 9 Lux flat fronted door in gloss lacquer in ivory, Eco German Kitchens Eco German Kitchens Modern kitchen MDF White
We realise we've made a pretty bold statement there but we stand by it, as some of the tips we'll be sharing with you today and tomorrow border on genius, even if we do say so ourselves! 

If you have a bad habit that simply makes everyday life a little harder, or consistently forget to tackle something, we think you'll have renewed vigour after reading this article. 

It could even mean you don't need to try to work out how you could afford a professional cleaner to come in and organise your home for you. That's how confident we are these tips will help you.

Let's get organised now and start 2017 with a bang!

1. Make storage more fun

Apartament w Gdyni 2012, formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz Modern dressing room
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

Storage can be functional as well as attractive and fun.

2. Instigate an 'eat me first' food labelling system

Kitchen Design (Fridge Area) Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Kitchen Design (Fridge Area)

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Post-it notes will be more than adequate.

3. Use ice trays to store little items that can get lost

Personalised Ice Bucket Jonny's Sister GardenAccessories & decoration
Jonny&#39;s Sister

Personalised Ice Bucket

Jonny's Sister
Jonny&#39;s Sister
Jonny's Sister

Pop the ice somewhere else and use those trays for fiddly jewellery.

4. Segment a wall clock to show kids their schedules

Mint Green Dome. HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Dome.

Mint Green

Dome.
Dome.
Dome.

Colour-code time segments to show 'bedtime', 'homework time' and so on.

5. Store things in a more tessellated way.

Diamond Glasses RED5 KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
RED5

Diamond Glasses

RED5
RED5
RED5

See items as shapes that can tessellate and fit them together more efficiently on shelves.

6. Give up on Pinterest projects

DIY - Ornaments asdf12 Eclectic style clinics Brown Car Dealerships
asdf12

DIY—Ornaments

asdf12
asdf12
asdf12

Have you ever done one that was worth the hot glue gun burns?

7. Add clothes hooks to your hallway

Metal Letter Hooks The Letteroom Nursery/kid's roomStorage
The Letteroom

Metal Letter Hooks

The Letteroom
The Letteroom
The Letteroom

Kids use hooks at schoolbso will be naturally more inclined to hang their coats up on them. A clutter-free hallway at last!

8. Ditch traditional dressers

Shoe cabinet 30 cubby holes Parareda Mobiliari Nursery/kid's roomStorage
Parareda Mobiliari

Shoe cabinet 30 cubby holes

Parareda Mobiliari
Parareda Mobiliari
Parareda Mobiliari

Instead of bulky dressers with hard to open drawers, choose cubbyhole storage that allows you to add baskets.

9. Accept that a shoe rack is a bad idea

'Blue' Contemporary hallway shoe storage set with coat rack by Birex homify Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
homify

'Blue' Contemporary hallway shoe storage set with coat rack by Birex

homify
homify
homify

Nobody ever uses them properly and they make your hallway smell of feet and look untidy.

10. Get a head start by unsubscribing to junk mail

Taylor Grey Letterbox The House Nameplate Company HouseholdAccessories & decoration
The House Nameplate Company

Taylor Grey Letterbox

The House Nameplate Company
The House Nameplate Company
The House Nameplate Company

Don't just bin it, actually call up and stop it arriving.

11. Keep a jar for loose change on your washing machine

Washing area in Living Room Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Washing area in Living Room

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

Every penny counts and as you're doing the washing, it's yours, right?

12. Have a digital de-clutter

Stukk - Laptop Stand, Stukk Design Stukk Design BedroomSofas & chaise longue
Stukk Design

Stukk Design
Stukk Design
Stukk Design

Unsubscribe from all those newsletters you never remember requesting!

13. Have a charging point in every room

Fabric Cable love frankie Living roomLighting
love frankie

Fabric Cable

love frankie
love frankie
love frankie

Colour-code everything so there's no confusion. Red for phones, blue for tablets and so on.

14. Get rid of duplicate items

murat topuz atelier (handmade), Murat Topuz Atelier Murat Topuz Atelier ArtworkOther artistic objects
Murat Topuz Atelier

Murat Topuz Atelier
Murat Topuz Atelier
Murat Topuz Atelier

If you have more than two of anything, get rid of the least useful version.

15. Choose one of four locations for your clothes

homify Eclectic style dressing room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Trash, store, recycle or donate. There are no other options, so get ruthless!

16. Decide what's really important to you

Shawfield Street, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Classic style living room
Ardesia Design

Shawfield Street

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

If it's free time, get rid of all the trinkets you have to dust. If it's trinkets, accept you'll have to clean them regularly.

17. Remember that freebies come with a cost

Tropical Print A5 Notebook rigby & mac Study/officeAccessories & decoration tropical,notebook,tutti frutti,banana,splatter,swimmers,people
rigby &amp; mac

Tropical Print A5 Notebook

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

Even if you snag some free paper, notebooks or little wooden pencils from a certain flat-pack furniture company, they all need to be housed. If you don't need them, don't take them!

18. Audit your fridge every week

Nobilia Project 9 Lux flat fronted door in gloss lacquer in ivory Eco German Kitchens Modern kitchen MDF White Nobilia kitchen furniture,Ivory gloss lacquer doors,Oak Provence frames,Arizona granite worktops,Siemens appliances,Blanco sink and tap
Eco German Kitchens

Nobilia Project 9 Lux flat fronted door in gloss lacquer in ivory

Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens

Do this like clockwork. You'll soon see what you can stop buying!

19. Align proximity with necessity

Bike Valet, Sonntagsstaat Sonntagsstaat Living roomStorage
Sonntagsstaat

Sonntagsstaat
Sonntagsstaat
Sonntagsstaat

If you use your bike everyday, have it near the door. If not, get it out of the house and into the garage!

20. Create aesthetics with purpose

homify Living roomShelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rustic vibes are cool but give them some functionality by creating shelves from old wine boxes.

Come back tomorrow for part two but in the meantime, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 clever storage ideas that'll make you say I'll try that!

How to clean home with fast and easy ways
Did we suggest something that you know you need to do?

