These home lighting blunders are easy to avoid

When it comes to home lighting you just plug some lamps in and you're done, right? Wrong! If this is how you think, you're almost certainly making some errors with your illuminations, but we're here to help you overcome them.

It's not just as simple as changing out bulbs any more, as any interior designer will tell you to think about your indoor and outdoor lighting in terms of security, ambience and wider décor. It all sounds a bit complicated, doesn't it? It really isn't and we've broken it all down for you, so if you think you might be fumbling in the dark, let us lead you to some brighter ideas!

Here are the top six mistakes you could be making…