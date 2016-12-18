Your browser is out-of-date.

40 best home organisation tips of all time (part two)

press profile homify
Activity Table & Toy Organiser CONSTRUCTION CENTRE, Finoak LTD
Here we are with part two of our 40 best home organisation tips, which we started yesterday. If you found yourself nodding along with some of our top tips, you know we are on the right track and that you have some serious work to do if you want to feel more organised. 

Luckily for you, we have another 20 fantastic ideas today which, when combined with yesterday's, will make you something of an organisational guru. Who knows, interior designers might start asking you how to add storage and functional systems to their clients' projects? 

If you're ready to get to grips with your home, let's begin!

21. Actually throw out some shoes

Space saver Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors

Space saver

Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors

We see some of you looking horrified but admit it, you only wear about 4 pairs! 

22. Organise toys by age

Redondela bed bobo kids
bobo kids

Redondela bed

bobo kids
bobo kids
bobo kids

Store little ones' toys away according to what age they are suitable for. When certain boxes are no longer explored, you know it's time for a charity shop run!

23. Hang as much clothing as you can

Totem Wooden Clothes Rail Dupere Interior Design
Dupere Interior Design

Totem Wooden Clothes Rail

Dupere Interior Design
Dupere Interior Design
Dupere Interior Design

It looks neater, you can see everything at a glance and it's just simpler.

24. Take notice when your tastes change

Break Front Cupboards & Shelving - ​With lighting switched on Martin Greshoff Furniture
Martin Greshoff Furniture

Break Front Cupboards & Shelving—​With lighting switched on

Martin Greshoff Furniture
Martin Greshoff Furniture
Martin Greshoff Furniture

If something you used to love now makes you raise an eyebrow, throw it out.

25. Sort small toys into drawers

Activity Table & Toy Organiser CONSTRUCTION CENTRE Finoak LTD
Finoak LTD

Activity Table & Toy Organiser CONSTRUCTION CENTRE

Finoak LTD
Finoak LTD
Finoak LTD

Keep takeaway pots to sort Lego by colour for ultimate parent points.

26. Give in to gadgets

50.2cm pull-out organiser simplehuman
simplehuman

50.2cm pull-out organiser

simplehuman
simplehuman
simplehuman

They aren't gimmicks if they actually help. Pull out pan drawers and carousels, for example, are brilliant!

27. Add one extra shelf at the top of cupboards

Shoe Cabinet Mind Studio
Mind Studio

Shoe Cabinet

Mind Studio
Mind Studio
Mind Studio

Add a shelf at the top of a wardrobe and you'll be shocked how much you can get up there.

28. Host a swap party

Letreros Luminosos, Algo de Mi
Algo de Mi

Algo de Mi
Algo de Mi
Algo de Mi

Encourage friends to have a big clear out when you do, then fire up the margarita blender and have a swap party! Anything that doesn't get claimed goes in the bin or to charity.

29. Keep plenty of bags for life handy

Tote Bags Anna Bird Textiles
Anna Bird Textiles

Tote Bags

Anna Bird Textiles
Anna Bird Textiles
Anna Bird Textiles

They always come in handy and when you need one there is never one to be seen.

30. Store container lids in a safe place

Retro Green Tea & Coffee Containers (pair) homify
homify

Retro Green Tea & Coffee Containers (pair)

homify
homify
homify

Flimsy plastic lids seem to get lost, so stack them in an old record or toast rack.

31. Question everything you buy

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Falkirk St

MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Do you need it? Can you afford it? Do you actually want it? If you paused at any of these, leave it.

32. Make a pile and dive in

Pink silk bed linen Gingerlily
Gingerlily

Pink silk bed linen

Gingerlily
Gingerlily
Gingerlily

Sorting out clothes and textiles seems like a chore but it can actually be fun. Pop on some music, make a huge pile of absolutely everything and go through it piece by piece.

And remember: store, recycle, donate or bin!

33. Mark out 'clean' areas

Wobble Desk Barnby & Day
Barnby &amp; Day

Wobble Desk

Barnby & Day
Barnby &amp; Day
Barnby & Day

Busy spaces always get overwhelmed by clutter, so use masking tape to cordon off a space where nothing ever gets left. This might be for your trusty phone or notebook, but only you can use it!

34. Ask for an honest opinion

Side table FORTYFORTY e15
e15

Side table FORTYFORTY

e15
e15
e15

If you don't trust yourself to be ruthless when it comes to clearing, call in your mum, best friend or mother-in-law. Someone who will be brutally honest is what you need.

35. Cherish memories, not clutter

dp Quattro, IWASAKI DESIGN STUDIO
IWASAKI DESIGN STUDIO

dp Quattro

IWASAKI DESIGN STUDIO
IWASAKI DESIGN STUDIO
IWASAKI DESIGN STUDIO

If you notice that you hang onto things for sentimental reasons, not because you like them, then snap a pic and throw the item. Nostalgia is all in the mind and it's nice to keep it there.

36. De-clutter in timed bursts

Küchenuhren DISCOVERY KITCHEN TIMER von Newgate, Tapeten & Uhren
Tapeten &amp; Uhren

Tapeten & Uhren
Tapeten &amp; Uhren
Tapeten & Uhren

Avoid getting burnt out when tidying by doing it in small bursts. Set a kitchen timer for 15 minutes at a go and you'll actually start to enjoy seeing how much you can get done!

37. Start with the pantry

Linear | A Contemporary Kitchen Extension Davonport
Davonport

Linear | A Contemporary Kitchen Extension

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

When tackling the kitchen, start with your pantry cupboard and look at all the best before dates. You'll be shocked how much you throw out!

38. Join a library

Books & Treasures Shelve Unit Katleen Roggeman
Katleen Roggeman

Books & Treasures Shelve Unit

Katleen Roggeman
Katleen Roggeman
Katleen Roggeman

Don't clutter your home up with books when you probably have a library nearby. Anything you love, you can buy after you've borrowed.

39. Organise spices alphabetically

Spice Organisation Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Spice Organisation

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

It just makes sense. How much time will this save you?

40. Keep the manual

Vilters | Schweiz, LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

Keep the instructional manuals for all your expensive gadgets and toys. We know you probably don't read them (like us), but they will come in handy at some point. Have a box file where you keep them together.

Phew! You see how easy it is to keep your home organised and running like a finely-tuned machine? If you fancy some extra inspiration, head on over to this Ideabook: 15 clever storage ideas that'll make you say I'll try that!

homify Top 5: "What are the best decorating tips you've got?"
Which of these tips are you going to try?

