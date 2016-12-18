Unique ways stone can improve your home entrance

When you stop and think about how vital walls are, it's easy to forget that they can be beautiful too. While many of us fall into the trap of simply plastering and painting, there is another option… stone.

Interior designers have been ahead of the curve for a while now but we've cottoned onto their way of thinking, which means that stone interior walls are here to stay. With so many amazing styles, colours and textures to choose from, you'll be spoilt for choice, but we thought we'd ease you in gently by showing you some fabulous ways to make your mark on your home's entrance using stone.

If you've been meaning to give your entrance a revamp for a while, we think this will be all the encouragement you need to get started!