Unique ways stone can improve your home entrance

When you stop and think about how vital walls are, it's easy to forget that they can be beautiful too. While many of us fall into the trap of simply plastering and painting, there is another option… stone.
Interior designers have been ahead of the curve for a while now but we've cottoned onto their way of thinking, which means that stone interior walls are here to stay. With so many amazing styles, colours and textures to choose from, you'll be spoilt for choice, but we thought we'd ease you in gently by showing you some fabulous ways to make your mark on your home's entrance using stone.
If you've been meaning to give your entrance a revamp for a while, we think this will be all the encouragement you need to get started!
Wow! Clearly this type of arrangement should be left to master craftsmen, but it would be worth their fee to get a finish like this for your home entrance.
The textured mosaic effect is mesmerising and, with all those rich bronze tones, your home would look very high-end.
One of the great things about stone is that it can be manipulated to work around any surface, including curves.
This grey and red installation has made light work of adding some extra elegance to a home entrance and it really highlights the gorgeous architecture.
Pale stone and warmly stained wood are a dream team!
This home entrance feels classic, elegant and chic but also inherently welcoming thanks to the muted colour palette. It also gets you thinking about how the rest of the house has been decorated. We bet there's an amazing hallway behind that door!
If you have a long pathway that leads to your front door, you can maximise the drama and impact of it by adding some stone walls. We think that darker, more opulent varieties work best and really draw people towards your door.
Add some fabulous outdoor lighting for a look that's hard to beat!
Speaking of lighting, would you just look at this home entrance? What a statement!
Modern yet traditional and so dramatic thanks to the uplighters, every nuance of texture has been illuminated to perfection. You just want to reach out and touch it, don't you?
The curved stone accents on this façade have lifted the entrance from glam to gorgeous.
Working with the carved wooden front door and beautiful overhang, the rugged stone makes for such a rustic feel. The added greenery looks right at home too!
Following on from the horizontal lines of the gate, this simple brick wall feels as though it is pulling you towards the house.
That's the joy of great design; you move where the architect wanted you to without realising! The pale but tactile wall certainly make us want to lean in for a closer look.
Stone works with just about any other material, which is why it is so popular and versatile.
Here we see a home entrance that is accessed through a garage and dramatic stone tiles meet polished concrete and rich wood without even so much as a whisper of them not looking great together.
Now this, we love! Extending an exterior stone wall into the main body of the house makes for levels of cohesion so rarely seen in interior design.
The impossible to replicate undulations in colour of these bricks ensures a unique and beautiful home. Even before the door opens, you'll know you're about to walk into something very special!
