Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Which common hallway pitfalls have you fallen into?

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to DIY interior design, entryways and hallways are quite possibly the easiest spaces available, yet often turn out to be the most overlooked. 

Hallways are the unsung heroes of your home – they link up the various rooms, which means it’s impossible to ignore them if you want to move from, say, the living room to the bedroom. And that is exactly why some time and creativity needs to go into their designs. But bear in mind that while they need to be beautiful, they must also bring forth some form of functionality, like helping with storage or lighting up your interiors.

Other mortals have tried to style up their hallways themselves and have failed miserably. Let’s learn from their mistakes, shall we?

1. A dim space

Full interior house painting, South West London The Hamilton Group Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs wall painting
The Hamilton Group
The Hamilton Group

Make sure that walkway is well lit during both day and night.

2. A neglected front door should never occur

Roland Gardens , BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern windows & doors
BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD

Treat it to a fresh new colour or add a striking plant pot or two.

3. Too much pattern

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify
homify

That’s a sure-fire way to make your space seem even smaller. Skip the stripes and opt for solid colours.

4. Cluttered furniture

Penthouse, Zurich, Studio Frey Studio Frey Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Frey
Studio Frey

Be strategic about the chairs and/or tables you bring in.

5. Forgoing trim

House on St.George Hill, EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN
EVGENY BELYAEV DESIGN

If you don’t have a lot of wall space, look to trim and moulding to dazzle your hallway.

6. Too neutral is never good

Stripes, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro
Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro

Liven that hallway up with luxurious accents like gold mirrors, elegant wall sconces, a colourful floor rug, etc.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Skipping staircase design

Fabulous colour Diamond Wools of New Zealand Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Wools of New Zealand
Wools of New Zealand

There is no better focal point for a hallway than a stairwell, so have a little fun with your colours and patterns.

8. Forgoing windows

Hallway Perfect Stays Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

if you have the means to add a window or two, go for it! And we can’t stress the importance (and beauty) of a skylight enough.

9. Not using any baskets

Mudroom Clean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Clean Design
Clean Design

They are life-savers in terms of easy hallway storage.

10. Having no designated place for keys and post

Mudroom Clean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Clean Design
Clean Design

This can be as easy as using a hook or small drawer for those everyday items.

11. Bland rugs

Hallway CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS
CLAIRE HAMMOND INTERIORS

Have some fun with a quirky design that showcases your personality.

12. Combining too many decorating styles

Supremely Sophisticated, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Andrea Schumacher Interiors
Andrea Schumacher Interiors

This runs the risk of creating an entrance that feels busy and stressful. Rather pick a few key features to enhance your hallway.

You should definitely check out these: 10 hallway lighting ideas for the home.

20 great ideas for organising everything in your kitchen
How else can we turn hallways into a “look at me” space?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks