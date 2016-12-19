​Which common hallway pitfalls have you fallen into?

When it comes to DIY interior design, entryways and hallways are quite possibly the easiest spaces available, yet often turn out to be the most overlooked.

Hallways are the unsung heroes of your home – they link up the various rooms, which means it’s impossible to ignore them if you want to move from, say, the living room to the bedroom. And that is exactly why some time and creativity needs to go into their designs. But bear in mind that while they need to be beautiful, they must also bring forth some form of functionality, like helping with storage or lighting up your interiors.

Other mortals have tried to style up their hallways themselves and have failed miserably. Let’s learn from their mistakes, shall we?