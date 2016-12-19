​Which common hallway pitfalls have you fallen into?

When it comes to DIY interior design, entryways and hallways are quite possibly the easiest spaces available, yet often turn out to be the most overlooked.
Hallways are the unsung heroes of your home – they link up the various rooms, which means it’s impossible to ignore them if you want to move from, say, the living room to the bedroom. And that is exactly why some time and creativity needs to go into their designs. But bear in mind that while they need to be beautiful, they must also bring forth some form of functionality, like helping with storage or lighting up your interiors.
Other mortals have tried to style up their hallways themselves and have failed miserably. Let’s learn from their mistakes, shall we?
Make sure that walkway is well lit during both day and night.
Treat it to a fresh new colour or add a striking plant pot or two.
That’s a sure-fire way to make your space seem even smaller. Skip the stripes and opt for solid colours.
Be strategic about the chairs and/or tables you bring in.
If you don’t have a lot of wall space, look to trim and moulding to dazzle your hallway.
Liven that hallway up with luxurious accents like gold mirrors, elegant wall sconces, a colourful floor rug, etc.
There is no better focal point for a hallway than a stairwell, so have a little fun with your colours and patterns.
if you have the means to add a window or two, go for it! And we can’t stress the importance (and beauty) of a skylight enough.
They are life-savers in terms of easy hallway storage.
This can be as easy as using a hook or small drawer for those everyday items.
Have some fun with a quirky design that showcases your personality.
This runs the risk of creating an entrance that feels busy and stressful. Rather pick a few key features to enhance your hallway.
