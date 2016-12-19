Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Transforming a garage into something fantastic

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Garage loft, Studio OxL Studio OxL
Loading admin actions …

Having a garage means you get to have an extra space for parking your car and storing a few boxes – perhaps, if you’re lucky, you get to place your washing machine and dryer in there as well, but that’s about as far as a garage’s practicality stretches, right?

Wrong! Dutch firm Studio OXL took the concept of a regular old garage and turned it on its head by renovating it (in its run-down state) into an ultra-modern luxury space for one very fortunate family. 

The area in which the transformation took place is now a fashionable and desirable neighbourhood that appeals to a large majority of people from all generations – the perfect spot for a super contemporary creation such as this, then. 

Let’s see the oh-so stylish results…

Before: The old space

Garage loft, Studio OxL Studio OxL
Studio OxL

Studio OxL
Studio OxL
Studio OxL

What a mess! No wonder a transformation was opted for. Fortunately, the professionals in charge did some brainstorming outside the box to come up with their renovation tactics.

After: A sleek and slim transformation

Garage loft, Studio OxL Studio OxL
Studio OxL

Studio OxL
Studio OxL
Studio OxL

There is not a single piece of evidence that tells us this space was once an old garage. The transformation is so extreme that you can only be bowled over by the difference – so much beauty, so much modern style, and so much functionality!

After: Enter the light

Garage loft, Studio OxL Studio OxL
Studio OxL

Studio OxL
Studio OxL
Studio OxL

To turn this space into a practical (and liveable) area, an inner courtyard was designed to function as a lightwell and provide enough natural light to the surrounding rooms. 

In addition, this lightwell separates the private areas (such as the home office, bedrooms and bathrooms) from the more social zones (like the kitchen and living room) of the house.

After: The modern patio

Garage loft, Studio OxL Studio OxL
Studio OxL

Studio OxL
Studio OxL
Studio OxL

But it’s not just all beauty and no brains in here, for energy efficiency was also high on the list when the transformation plans were being drawn up. The house was equipped with a heat exchanger that efficiently circulates heat throughout the property. 

Furthermore, the glass doors, which provide great access to the patio, are quite adept at keeping the warmth in and the cold out, meaning that the owners can relax in peace knowing that their (very stylish) house is doing its bit for the environment.

After: The new parking spot

Garage loft, Studio OxL Studio OxL
Studio OxL

Studio OxL
Studio OxL
Studio OxL

How many people can say that they use their car as a focal decorative feature? And that is precisely what is happening here, with the owners parking their smart little Tesla in the middle of the living room. 

The beauty here is that it's an electric car, and so it can be connected to an outlet to charge. 

Can we get a “wow” now?

The floor plan

Garage loft, Studio OxL Studio OxL
Studio OxL

Studio OxL
Studio OxL
Studio OxL

To fully get the layout across, let’s take a look at the plan drawn up by the architects in charge of this amazing project. 

The entrance and parking area are located number 1, the kitchen is number 2, 3 pinpoints the living room, and the hallway (which gives access to the private areas) is located at number 4. 

Number 6 is where we find the office, with numbers 7 and 8 being the bedrooms and bathrooms. 

For more renovation inspiration: This is great way to modernise your old conservatory.

42 ways you could decorate your modern living room
The perfect space, or not really your style?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks