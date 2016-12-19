Transforming a garage into something fantastic

Having a garage means you get to have an extra space for parking your car and storing a few boxes – perhaps, if you’re lucky, you get to place your washing machine and dryer in there as well, but that’s about as far as a garage’s practicality stretches, right?

Wrong! Dutch firm Studio OXL took the concept of a regular old garage and turned it on its head by renovating it (in its run-down state) into an ultra-modern luxury space for one very fortunate family.

The area in which the transformation took place is now a fashionable and desirable neighbourhood that appeals to a large majority of people from all generations – the perfect spot for a super contemporary creation such as this, then.

Let’s see the oh-so stylish results…