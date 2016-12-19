Transforming a garage into something fantastic

Having a garage means you get to have an extra space for parking your car and storing a few boxes – perhaps, if you’re lucky, you get to place your washing machine and dryer in there as well, but that’s about as far as a garage’s practicality stretches, right?
Wrong! Dutch firm Studio OXL took the concept of a regular old garage and turned it on its head by renovating it (in its run-down state) into an ultra-modern luxury space for one very fortunate family.
The area in which the transformation took place is now a fashionable and desirable neighbourhood that appeals to a large majority of people from all generations – the perfect spot for a super contemporary creation such as this, then.
Let’s see the oh-so stylish results…
What a mess! No wonder a transformation was opted for. Fortunately, the professionals in charge did some brainstorming outside the box to come up with their renovation tactics.
There is not a single piece of evidence that tells us this space was once an old garage. The transformation is so extreme that you can only be bowled over by the difference – so much beauty, so much modern style, and so much functionality!
To turn this space into a practical (and liveable) area, an inner courtyard was designed to function as a lightwell and provide enough natural light to the surrounding rooms.
In addition, this lightwell separates the private areas (such as the home office, bedrooms and bathrooms) from the more social zones (like the kitchen and living room) of the house.
But it’s not just all beauty and no brains in here, for energy efficiency was also high on the list when the transformation plans were being drawn up. The house was equipped with a heat exchanger that efficiently circulates heat throughout the property.
Furthermore, the glass doors, which provide great access to the patio, are quite adept at keeping the warmth in and the cold out, meaning that the owners can relax in peace knowing that their (very stylish) house is doing its bit for the environment.
How many people can say that they use their car as a focal decorative feature? And that is precisely what is happening here, with the owners parking their smart little Tesla in the middle of the living room.
The beauty here is that it's an electric car, and so it can be connected to an outlet to charge.
Can we get a “wow” now?
To fully get the layout across, let’s take a look at the plan drawn up by the architects in charge of this amazing project.
The entrance and parking area are located number 1, the kitchen is number 2, 3 pinpoints the living room, and the hallway (which gives access to the private areas) is located at number 4.
Number 6 is where we find the office, with numbers 7 and 8 being the bedrooms and bathrooms.
