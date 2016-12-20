10 unforgivable kitchen design errors

The successful design of a kitchen is an essential part of a working interior. It really can be the small, simple details (tailored to the way that you cook and use the space) that can make it a most successful room to not only look at, but also spend time in.

However, for every ‘what to do’ there are a few ‘what not to dos’ to stay far away from – and these 10 design mistakes are definitely mishaps you do not want to be guilty of when designing your perfect kitchen.

Let’s see what they are…