Top 6 kitchen trends for 2015

Have you decided how to decorate your kitchen for 2015? No doubt if you've already set your sights on a change, you've at least got a few ideas of how you want everything to come together. However, if you're still searching for inspiration, look now further than these top 6 kitchen trends that are already well-established 3 months in to the New Year. From coloured splashbacks to Industrial style lighting, there are plenty of ideas to suit a variety of tastes:
Maybe it's something to do with the 'Shades of Grey' craze that's gripping the nation at the moment, but it seems we currently can't get enough of the colour grey when it comes to interior design. Pale bluey- grey hues and muted greys are being combined with darker charcoal greys to create a serious and sophisticated look in the kitchen.
Whether you choose to incorporate grey with a slate floor, cabinets, or granite work tops, don't forget to ensure the darker tones are balanced out with lighter colours, and that your layout maximises space and light to prevent the dark colours becoming overbearing. Conversely, if your kitchen is too sparsely decorated and the proportions of your furniture and fittings are too small for the room, grey can end up making your kitchen look cold and sterile: just a few things to consider when implementing this trend in your home.
We're seeing this trend crop up more and more this year, with many kitchen designs drawing from industrial style interiors and toning them down a little to make them suitable for a domestic setting. Copper is a popular material to achieve the look, and can be found everywhere from light fittings to teapots.
Though chosen for its rustic, industrial edge, copper can also add warmth to a neutral colour scheme—cream and white are a good match if you like a clean and simple design. If you're really committed to an industrial style design in your kitchen, exposed brickwork will set you ahead of the rest, and a large range cooker in stainless steel will finish off the look to perfection.
Lighting is always an important consideration in any room in the house, but more often than not, it isn't high up on the list of priorities when it comes to features in the kitchen. Light should be dispersed, rather than focused in one spot: having an overwhelmingly bright yellow light shining down onto you as you're concentrating on preparing a meal isn't relaxing and isn't good for your eyes!
Lighting should be dispersed throughout the room, and there should be a balance between natural light and electric light sources. Back-lighting, as you can see here, is a practical option that allows you to control how bright your kitchen is depending on when and how it is being used. You can change the ambience by switching off the mainlights and letting the backlights do the work, and when you want to light up a specific area without flooding the room with a fluorescent glare, just flick a switch and your problem is solved!
Red, yellow, blue or purple: whatever your favourite colour is, the best way to introduce it into your kitchen is through a coloured splashback. A colourful splashback can give the room an instant lift, and because a block colour is covering a large area, it makes a big visual impact without looking fussy. It's sometimes tempting to decorate with little accessories, opting for patterned tea towels, printed containers, vases, and other small trinkets, but in the kitchen, clean lines and a tidy work space looks best. Splashbacks are also easy to clean and are actually a very hygenic solution, so the benefits aren't only limited to style.
Country style kitchens have been popular for a long time, and now we can see contemporary influences creeping in to many classical kitchen designs. Though still by definition a 'country style kitchen', the example you can see here branches out a bit, with sturdy grey (yes, that colour again!) hanging lamps adding a contemporary twist. the traditional white and navy cabinetry has a timeless quality, and in conjunction with the wooden table and shelf set in what appears to be pine, a tasteful and elegant look is achieved. For a similar style in your kitchen, the basic ingredients are: a neutral palette, wooden flooring or light marbled tiles, classic cabinets, and a large range cooker or AGA, which should usually take centre stage for everyone to appreciate!
Having been tipped as the colour of the year 2015 by Pantone, Marsala is regularly making an appearance in bespoke kitchen designs, and so we had to mention it here. Variations on the colour, all a rich purple somewhere between red wine and mauve, are being incorporated into interiors for a warm and welcoming feel that adds a little something extra to a neutral colour scheme. Maybe you'll just decide to bring a touch of Marsala to your kitchen with subtle accents, rather than painting the walls, but either way, you can enjoy knowing your kitchen is bang on trend and up to date.