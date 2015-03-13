Top 6 kitchen trends for 2015

Maybe it's something to do with the 'Shades of Grey' craze that's gripping the nation at the moment, but it seems we currently can't get enough of the colour grey when it comes to interior design. Pale bluey- grey hues and muted greys are being combined with darker charcoal greys to create a serious and sophisticated look in the kitchen.

Whether you choose to incorporate grey with a slate floor, cabinets, or granite work tops, don't forget to ensure the darker tones are balanced out with lighter colours, and that your layout maximises space and light to prevent the dark colours becoming overbearing. Conversely, if your kitchen is too sparsely decorated and the proportions of your furniture and fittings are too small for the room, grey can end up making your kitchen look cold and sterile: just a few things to consider when implementing this trend in your home.