​15 stylish entrance ideas we suggest you copy

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
Loading admin actions …

To make guests feel truly welcome, you need to abide by a set of certain criteria: a friendly smile, a firm handshake or hug, an offer to take their coats, a tour of your home, and the offering of a beverage.

Of course, having a stylish and beautiful hallway neatly cuts your job in half, as those visitors will already be impressed and in a good mood by the time they’re inside.

But how do you succeed in wowing them the minute they step through your front door? Well, we might have some ideas…

1. Classic for a reason

89 metrowy dom k. Warszawy, dziurdziaprojekt dziurdziaprojekt Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
dziurdziaprojekt

dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt

How picture-perfect is this classic-style entrance with its wooden surfaces, stone flooring, and white colours? So refreshing!

2. Raw appeal

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

On the other hand, if raw is more appealing to you, we recommend this industrial design that allows you to make a very bold entrance.

3. Budget-friendly

Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

Vintage allows you to save money while you style up, seeing as you can get most of your furniture and décor from garage sales.

4. Stylish seating

Brooklin, Lo. interiores Lo. interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Lo. interiores

Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores

If you have the space, we recommend some stylish seating!

5. Warm wooden flooring

Decoración para Apartamento de Soltero [Madrid], itta estudio itta estudio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
itta estudio

itta estudio
itta estudio
itta estudio

See how perfect these dark grey wall tones offset with the charm and warmth of the timber floors.

6. Mirror magic

Apartamento Palazzo, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Never underestimate the magic of a mirror, which can double up on space and allow light to bounce around a small space.

7. Minimalist

COLLECT, Versat Versat Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Versat

Versat
Versat
Versat

If your style is more of a clean and neat type, we recommend the minimalist design, which can make any area look ultra-tidy and spacious.

Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.

8. Textured walls

Apartamento Jatobá, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Don’t have the space for lots of furniture and décor? Let your walls flaunt some eye-catching texture.

9. Reading nook

Ático X&M, SMMARQUITECTURA SMMARQUITECTURA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
SMMARQUITECTURA

SMMARQUITECTURA
SMMARQUITECTURA
SMMARQUITECTURA

A clever little reading nook complete with stylish wingback chair? Yes, please!

10. Storage solutions

Piso en Andorra, iloftyou iloftyou Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
iloftyou

iloftyou
iloftyou
iloftyou

Decent hallway storage space is definitely recommended for an entryway, yet you don’t need an entire closet.

11. Sophisticated style

Hall social , Franka Arquitetura Franka Arquitetura Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Black
Franka Arquitetura

Franka Arquitetura
Franka Arquitetura
Franka Arquitetura

Elegant furniture, sophisticated tones and wall decals ensure that this entryway will make anybody feel most welcome.

12. Quaint bookcase

RESIDÊNCIA JO, UNION Architectural Concept UNION Architectural Concept Modern corridor, hallway & stairs MDF Beige
UNION Architectural Concept

UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept

How about a quaint little bookcase to not only provide interest, but also separate the entryway from the open-plan interiors?

13. Expecting lots of company?

Mudroom Clean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Clean Design

Mudroom

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

We recommend wall hooks for those coats, scarves, hats, as well as a bench for that multitude of shoes.

14. Wall art

Mudroom Clean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Clean Design

Mudroom

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Look how perfect this cool-toned wall art fits with this family’s textiles and clothing. Like it was meant to be…

15. Small yet mighty

Медовая геометрия, CO:interior CO:interior Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
CO:interior

CO:interior
CO:interior
CO:interior

Even a small entryway deserves its fair share of decent lighting.

Feel free to proceed to our: Guide to illuminating your entrance.

24 easy projects that'll transform your home (part one)
Which of these designs struck a chord with you?

