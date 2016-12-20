​15 stylish entrance ideas we suggest you copy

To make guests feel truly welcome, you need to abide by a set of certain criteria: a friendly smile, a firm handshake or hug, an offer to take their coats, a tour of your home, and the offering of a beverage.
Of course, having a stylish and beautiful hallway neatly cuts your job in half, as those visitors will already be impressed and in a good mood by the time they’re inside.
But how do you succeed in wowing them the minute they step through your front door? Well, we might have some ideas…
How picture-perfect is this classic-style entrance with its wooden surfaces, stone flooring, and white colours? So refreshing!
On the other hand, if raw is more appealing to you, we recommend this industrial design that allows you to make a very bold entrance.
Vintage allows you to save money while you style up, seeing as you can get most of your furniture and décor from garage sales.
If you have the space, we recommend some stylish seating!
See how perfect these dark grey wall tones offset with the charm and warmth of the timber floors.
Never underestimate the magic of a mirror, which can double up on space and allow light to bounce around a small space.
If your style is more of a clean and neat type, we recommend the minimalist design, which can make any area look ultra-tidy and spacious.
Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.
Don’t have the space for lots of furniture and décor? Let your walls flaunt some eye-catching texture.
A clever little reading nook complete with stylish wingback chair? Yes, please!
Decent hallway storage space is definitely recommended for an entryway, yet you don’t need an entire closet.
Elegant furniture, sophisticated tones and wall decals ensure that this entryway will make anybody feel most welcome.
How about a quaint little bookcase to not only provide interest, but also separate the entryway from the open-plan interiors?
We recommend wall hooks for those coats, scarves, hats, as well as a bench for that multitude of shoes.
Look how perfect this cool-toned wall art fits with this family’s textiles and clothing. Like it was meant to be…
Even a small entryway deserves its fair share of decent lighting.
Feel free to proceed to our: Guide to illuminating your entrance.