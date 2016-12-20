​15 stylish entrance ideas we suggest you copy

To make guests feel truly welcome, you need to abide by a set of certain criteria: a friendly smile, a firm handshake or hug, an offer to take their coats, a tour of your home, and the offering of a beverage.

Of course, having a stylish and beautiful hallway neatly cuts your job in half, as those visitors will already be impressed and in a good mood by the time they’re inside.

But how do you succeed in wowing them the minute they step through your front door? Well, we might have some ideas…