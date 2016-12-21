​Small things you should clean before Xmas guests arrive

The holidays are here, which means that a lot of households worldwide will be receiving guests for the festive season, whether it’s in-laws, relatives, or friends from far away visiting for a few days. And in addition to checking that the pool’s clean and the bar is stocked, there are other things you should also be taking care of – like a clean house.

Nobody wants to watch guests choke on dust or slip in the shower, as that can put a severe damper on your holiday mood, not to mention your relationship with your family and friends.

So, to keep you from being the most terrible host ever, find herewith some often-overlooked spots in the house that also deserve a once-over before that doorbell chimes.