A family's life-improving extension

This semi-detached London property has received a modern extension that has drastically improved the way the house both looks and functions.

The single-storey extension provides the house with a brand new social hub where the family can gather together. The open-plan and airy setting provides spaces to dine, cook and lounge. Outside, the home's new addition is comprised of bi-folding glass doors and a series of skylights, allowing the interiors to breath and be connected with the garden.

Okay, it's time to begin exploring the extension!