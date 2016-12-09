A family's life-improving extension

This semi-detached London property has received a modern extension that has drastically improved the way the house both looks and functions.
The single-storey extension provides the house with a brand new social hub where the family can gather together. The open-plan and airy setting provides spaces to dine, cook and lounge. Outside, the home's new addition is comprised of bi-folding glass doors and a series of skylights, allowing the interiors to breath and be connected with the garden.
Okay, it's time to begin exploring the extension!
In this Ideabook, we gain insight into the clever minds at London Building Renovation, who are experts at modernising older homes.
Pictured is the freshly completed extension sitting at ease within its new surroundings. While providing a unique architectural style that embraces the original building's look, the extension also hosts smart features that bring a modern appeal to the structure.
Notice how the architects have chosen a similar pebbledash finish as the existing façade.
A bright and open shared living space greets us within this updated London home.
We adore the way the design professionals have focused on creating the best setting possible for a family. The owners have curated their décor in the way they always desired. It looks bright and fresh with a compelling mix of home furnishings, colours and decorative items.
Many of the pieces hosted here have been adopted from the former living spaces, saving the owners a great deal of money.
Moving further inside, you’ll notice that the design concept for extension is open and uninterrupted. Areas for socialising, cooking and dining are all undertaken in this smart space.
Under the guise of a traditional inspired décor, there is a fully-functioning kitchen coordinated to meet the demands of a busy household. Many of the custom fittings and appliances, including the spectacular woodburner, take on a vintage appearance, helping the space feel familiar.
The sense of openness is spectacular thanks to the bi-folding doors that open up the whole house. The dining space benefits the most from the choice of these style of doors.
As diners enjoy their late afternoon brunch, they can embrace the sounds and smells of the outdoors.
There's no doubt that this home’s paved area would be the envy of the neighbours. Since river stone pavers were chosen, this outdoor setting shares a certain natural appeal.
Hosted outside is timber table and benches, providing a lovely spot to enjoy the warm weather.
The last image reveals the extension's grand skylights and shows how they have brought so many positive benefits to the interior scheme. Not only do these skylights bring natural light and fresh air into the living spaces during the day, but they also allow for stargazing at night.
After witnessing the best do their work, like we saw with this project, it becomes only natural for one to feel compelled to plan for an extension for our own home.
