Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​12 cheap building materials perfect for a small home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Country style houses
Loading admin actions …

Just the idea of building a house from scratch can be quite intimidating, especially when one starts factoring in the associated costs. However, where there’s a will there is indeed a way, especially here on homify.

Opting for cheaper building materials just makes more sense if you’re on a budget – and we have found 12 perfect choices to help you construct a small-scale home in no time at all. Whether you opt for a rustic, modern, country or contemporary look, you are bound to find the material of your dreams (and your budget) simply by scrolling down…

1. Prefabricated materials

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

One of the greatest architectural evolutions ever, prefabricated houses are made off-site and simply constructed on the desired plot: simple, fast, and relatively cheap.

In addition, these houses can be constructed from a whole lot of different materials too – so many choices!

2. Concrete sheets

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Country style houses
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

When a structure needs to come into existence quickly and easily, concrete sheets can be the perfect option. And fortunately, concrete is a very prized material as well, meaning those panels can be left completely bare for an oh-so stylish look.

3. Stone cladding

Modelo Chipiona, Casas inHAUS Casas inHAUS Modern houses
Casas inHAUS

Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS
Casas inHAUS

Stone cladding are light, beautiful, and so much easier to work with than regular stone. Thus, you still get the expensive look for far less labour!

4. Recycled shipping containers

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Container homes are another popular option when it comes to creative and small-scale housing. And best of all, a range of different containers can be picked up for very cost-effective prices.

5. Reclaimed timber

PROTOTIPO DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR PREFABRICADA, CON JURGEN VAN WEERELD I KARIN GIESBERTS, DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Prefabricated home
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

Hold on before you toss that wood into the fire, as it can help build a very eye-catching structure that looks far more expensive than it actually is.

6. Corrugated metal

Privathaus bei Berlin, IOX Architekten GmbH IOX Architekten GmbH Minimalist houses
IOX Architekten GmbH

IOX Architekten GmbH
IOX Architekten GmbH
IOX Architekten GmbH

Reasonably priced? Looks great? Fit for all weather types? Yes, and seeing as the industrial style has really taken off lately, that is one more reason to add corrugated metal to our list!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Bamboo

Cinco Casas (2015), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Scandinavian style houses Wood effect
Weber Arquitectos

Weber Arquitectos
Weber Arquitectos
Weber Arquitectos

This natural material, which is so easy to use, has been helping to build homes for who-knows-how long, which means it’s definitely good enough for today’s modern times.

8. Industrial iron

The Edge, Boutique Modern Ltd Boutique Modern Ltd Modern houses
Boutique Modern Ltd

The Edge

Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd
Boutique Modern Ltd

RSJ iron girders have also been enjoying immense popularity lately, as they are pure perfection for constructing a steadfast frame for a home that looks both sturdy and striking.

9. Traditional red brick

residence for Artists, Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Biome Environmental Solutions Limited Asian style houses
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited

residence for Artists

Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited

There’s a reason why so many brick structures exist – this material really works! And when it comes to this fantastically textured beauty, there’s really no doubt that it still continues to be a reliable (and pocket-friendly) building material.

10. Straw

homify Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Forget about the three little pigs, as a properly built straw roof is definitely not the stuff of fairy tales. Plus, you can’t beat the raw appeal of a straw thatch!

11. Natural stone

小林邸, Atelier Nero Atelier Nero Asian style houses
Atelier Nero

Atelier Nero
Atelier Nero
Atelier Nero

Building a stone home from scratch can be very costly; however, building into a pocket of natural stone means you’re only paying for the excavation work – terrific value for money!

12. Fresh concrete

Loft Vivero, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

Sturdy, cheap, and with an undeniably raw appeal, concrete is the number one choice for various architects and home builders worldwide. 

Like concrete? Then take a look at these: 33 uniquely stylish ways to use concrete in your home.

29 essential design ideas for your modern home
Which of these options would you consider?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks