​12 cheap building materials perfect for a small home

Just the idea of building a house from scratch can be quite intimidating, especially when one starts factoring in the associated costs. However, where there’s a will there is indeed a way, especially here on homify.

Opting for cheaper building materials just makes more sense if you’re on a budget – and we have found 12 perfect choices to help you construct a small-scale home in no time at all. Whether you opt for a rustic, modern, country or contemporary look, you are bound to find the material of your dreams (and your budget) simply by scrolling down…