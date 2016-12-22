​Things you MUST do before renovating your kitchen

We can just feel the excitement – you’ve decided to treat yourself to an entire new kitchen (call it a Christmas gift or call it a personal splurge). Regardless, getting a brand new heart for your home is definitely reason to celebrate. But before you pop that cork – have you really considered every single thing that goes along with a kitchen renovation?

Yes, it’s fun dreaming about those new cabinets and fridge shelves, but updating your cooking (and dining- and working- and entertaining-) space is a major undertaking that definitely brings some stress along with the new style.

So, to help make this process (although terribly exciting) a bit easier, here are the hard facts that you need to consider before renovating your kitchen.