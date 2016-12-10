Is this THE perfect kitchen extension?

It could be argued that the perfect kitchen is always a matter of taste, however, it is possible that the kitchen featured in this Ideabook is the perfect kitchen.
The owners of this London property were sick and tired of their lacklustre kitchen, but renovating seemed such a daunting task that they kept putting it off. They were desperate for something new and modern as their existing kitchen left a lot to be desired.
After months of saving, and an acknowledgement that now was finally the time, the couple approached A1 Lofts & Extensions to design and build their luxury kitchen.
See how their dream kitchen turned out by scrolling down!
It's unsurprising to learn that this kitchen extension has been getting a lot of attention since it was completed a couple of months ago. The professionals at A1 Lofts & Extensions have done an amazing job to transform this once dull and dated kitchen into something spectacular.
Firstly, we love how open and transparent the space appears thanks to the abundance of glazing being utilised across the rear and side borders. The entire room is illuminated naturally via the transparent glass.
The living room oozes with modern appeal thanks to its contemporary décor. We are immediately drawn to the inspired choice of seating, from the glossy red bar stools to the chic and contemporary couch. A splash of colour and warmth also enters the room in the form of a Danish-style wooden dining table.
It goes to show how investing in your key pieces of furniture can go a long way in making your kitchen homely and characterful.
In terms of layout, the new living, dining and kitchen spaces are hosted within the dimensions of the extension, whilst the more private rooms are located towards the front of the ground-floor and upstairs.
The white-washed scheme can be intense, however, the key to success was introducing splashes of colour and soft, well-dispersed lighting.
Elsewhere, stylish cabinetry has been chosen to provide the space with a chic outlook.
Establishing a new relationship between inside and outside spaces are the folding doors, merging the two areas into one.
The dining table, located at this unique indoor/outdoor area, makes perfect use of the interior space and acts as the main meeting point for the family. Although the weather looks pretty drizzly in this shot, we're sure it makes for a wonderful barbecue area during the summer!
Viewing both the house and the garden, we can see the relationship between the existing building and the newly introduced extension.
Enhancing the symmetrical appearance of the extension is a crisp white render, while the bluestone paving introduces a textured look to the scheme. All in all, the extension has been seamlessly integrated into the existing home while providing the interior with a completely new look.
If you're searching for more inspiration, be sure to check out the following Ideabook: This bang average British home gets a £100K extension.