Is this THE perfect kitchen extension?

It could be argued that the perfect kitchen is always a matter of taste, however, it is possible that the kitchen featured in this Ideabook is the perfect kitchen.

The owners of this London property were sick and tired of their lacklustre kitchen, but renovating seemed such a daunting task that they kept putting it off. They were desperate for something new and modern as their existing kitchen left a lot to be desired.

After months of saving, and an acknowledgement that now was finally the time, the couple approached A1 Lofts & Extensions to design and build their luxury kitchen.

See how their dream kitchen turned out by scrolling down!