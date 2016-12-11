Interior renovation of a Walton-on-Thames home

This classic family home in Walton-on-Thames, has been transformed by architecture firm Totus and now boasts even more space, style and charm.

Totus added 170 m² of new living space by extending the ground and first floors to the sides and back. Not only that, but the entire interior has been modernised to the highest level, breathing new life into the property. All of this work was carried out in only 32 weeks—no mean feat when you see the size of this place!

Let's take a closer look…