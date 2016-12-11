Interior renovation of a Walton-on-Thames home

This classic family home in Walton-on-Thames, has been transformed by architecture firm Totus and now boasts even more space, style and charm.
Totus added 170 m² of new living space by extending the ground and first floors to the sides and back. Not only that, but the entire interior has been modernised to the highest level, breathing new life into the property. All of this work was carried out in only 32 weeks—no mean feat when you see the size of this place!
Let's take a closer look…
This home has all the charm and personality of the period properties we love so much, with a mock-Tudor façade in contrasting black and white, accompanied by traditional red brick across the upper levels and garage.
It's clear from the offset that this is a sturdy and spacious family home that has received plenty of care and attention over the years. It's no surprise that, rather than moving to a new and slightly bigger house, the occupants chose to extend to the rear and the side.
Let's take a look at the rear extension…
Modern yet sensitive to the style of the original build, the rear extension strikes the perfect balance. Floor-to-ceiling bi-fold doors open up the interior to the outdoors, providing a panoramic view of the garden. The doors, along with integrated skylights in the roof, allow for natural light to flow throughout the property.
On entering the home, you are greeted with a grand hall with new open staircase, and a stunning open-plan kitchen/living area. Not one, but three further reception areas are also featured on the ground-floor, as well as a utility room, bathroom and garage.
The first-floor offers 5 well-proportioned bedrooms and three bathrooms!
The kitchen and living area is really something to behold! A sleek, white colour scheme gives the room a fresh and contemporary feel, emphasised by the glass extension which keeps the space filled with light.
An interesting choice by the architects, the kitchen island takes an interesting shape. It boasts integrated storage units to match those along the walls, and a hardwood food preparation area.
Grey, marble-effect floor tiles and a splash of duck egg blue soften the starkness of the white and introduce a calming and elegant palette that complements the minimalist décor.
Who isn't a fan of dining under the stars? That's exactly what this dining space offers, thanks to the glass panelled roof with a view to the sky above! Though that's just one of the many impressive features in this open-plan space.
Adjustable spotlights illuminate the recessed areas, where stylish pieces of furniture slot neatly into place.
Clean, simple and refined: that's the design motto that's been adhered to in this house. Warm honey tones are introduced through the traditional banisters and doors, whilst a lick of white paint gives the hallway a modern edge to fit with the rest of the décor.
Powder blue walls make for a light and airy, yet characterful space, and the staggered light fixture is a beautiful final touch, both in terms of functionality and style.
A different perspective of the hallway leads us to notice how the space has been fully utilised for storage. Obviously, piled up boxes aren't on the agenda in this household. Instead, a freshly painted vintage style wardrobe houses all the usual suspects in a clean and elegant way.
There's even room for more furniture if the owners wanted to turn this landing space into a room in its own right—an idea for next time, perhaps?
Most people would be delighted with this bathroom if it were their only one. Spacious? Check. Huge bath tub? Check. Separate shower? Check.
Everything you could want from a bathroom is right here, but this is just one of three! Guests will have their own private bathrooms when staying here, each of which is equally well-designed and relaxing.
