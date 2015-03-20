Home exercise room

Everyone wants to find the perfect space to workout, whatever the type of physical exercise they enjoy. As social consciousness towards health and fitness grows, so too does the amount and diversity of institutes offering places to be active. It is overwhelming when faced with choosing the right place that makes you feel comfortable and motivated to achieve your goals. However, sometimes the answer can be right in front of you! An under utilised or appreciated room in your home can be transformed to be the ideal place of exercise. Rooms in the home can not only be places of leisure but also of intense exercise and motivation, and the good news is that there is potential in any home. Traditional rooms such as a spare bedroom, an under appreciated study, or even an old backyard shed are calling out to be a new home gym or yoga studio.

Converted rooms can be seen not only as an investment in your home, but also an investment in yourself. To draw inspiration for your own gym or other type of exercise room, take a look at some of the amazing original and converted rooms from our experts here at homify.