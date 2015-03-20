Home exercise room

Everyone wants to find the perfect space to workout, whatever the type of physical exercise they enjoy. As social consciousness towards health and fitness grows, so too does the amount and diversity of institutes offering places to be active. It is overwhelming when faced with choosing the right place that makes you feel comfortable and motivated to achieve your goals. However, sometimes the answer can be right in front of you! An under utilised or appreciated room in your home can be transformed to be the ideal place of exercise. Rooms in the home can not only be places of leisure but also of intense exercise and motivation, and the good news is that there is potential in any home. Traditional rooms such as a spare bedroom, an under appreciated study, or even an old backyard shed are calling out to be a new home gym or yoga studio.
Converted rooms can be seen not only as an investment in your home, but also an investment in yourself. To draw inspiration for your own gym or other type of exercise room, take a look at some of the amazing original and converted rooms from our experts here at homify.
Daniela Viera Arquitetura have managed to create the perfect setting for personal motivation and serious routine. The design is all about practicality, and gives the impression that this could be located in a prime fitness centre anywhere. Boasting a large floorspace, there is plenty of space for machine or free weight based exercises. Not only is the floor a pulsating shade of red, but the flooring material removes the risk of damage occurring whilst exercising. The mirror wall allows the user to monitor their technique as well as promoting a deep intensity to the workout. Notice how the layout allows for a generous amount of natural light to enter the room. In addition, the modern lighting arrangement promotes intense workouts to run deep into the night.
The style of this home gym is simplicity at its best. Its bright and spacious, the type of room that would make anyone feel comfortable and at ease. The design of the whole room is outstanding: the visual impact of the outside light along with the white walls and ceiling is the obvious focal point. Admire the soft appearance of the wooden floorboards which enhances the sense of minimalist surroundings. The wall mirror emphasises the seamless appearance of the room. BVO Veloren have again shown their expertise to create a smart home gym that could be used for a variety of fun activities.
A truly inspiring room, very rarely can a sense of space evoke such positive energy. The design allows the user to immerse themselves in their thoughts and movements by its strong connection to the outdoors and influx of natural light. The long uninterrupted pathway to the outdoor area is enhanced by the large mirror which reflects additional sunlight into the room. Mirrors also refocus your thoughts upon yourself, which truly is the main purpose of this room. We love the floorboards, which are a beautiful feature of the room creating a sense of flow to the outdoor decking.
Zodiac Design truly understand how a yoga room should be. Yoga rooms can transform the home into a rare personal sanctuary in which one can find solitude away from a hectic lifestyle. A space to devote time towards relaxation, personal ambitions and inner peace.
Unlike the other rooms, this example from Design Intervention illustrates the potential of a room to become a home gym whilst retaining its multifunctional appeal. The image demonstrates that there is no need for the gym equipment to be hidden away out of sight, even when the room isn't a dedicated gym. The exercise equipment integrates with the rest of the home effortlessly and allows for the continuation of everyday family life. It highlights how a gym can work as part of a multi-faceted room. Subtle features such as the motivational banner and the location of the T.V are clever touches which can help someone to focus when working out.
Our last gym on show is a real knock-out! Its a spacious workout room that can be used for a variety of different activities that will get the body pumping. Shades of light grey and white help create a professional setting, whilst the built in T.V is placed strategically to give focus while working out. The subtle lighting is a great touch, and notice the inbuilt speakers on the ceiling that can be used to play a favourite workout playlist. Finite Solutions again shown why they are at the forefront of interior design solutions.