1920s semi gets a fantastic extension

This 1920s semi-detached family home is the kind of house many of us aspire to owning. It's modern, stylish and provides liveable and comfortable spaces that strike a balance between open-plan design and a cosy atmosphere.

The talented team at 3S Architects & Designers have transformed this property by undertaking a full refurbishment, adding an extension to the former living area and a new dormer at roof level. Significant changes were made to the layout, which was typical of a property of this era—rooms were closed off and confined, which limited the amount of natural light entering into the house.

The interior décor was naturally an important consideration but the sustainability of the house was of equal importance in the eyes of the owners and architects. Consequently, the design incorporates green solutions and renewable energy systems.

Let's take a tour!