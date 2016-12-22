​Secrets an interior designer won't tell you for free

When it comes to styling up a home, a lot of people opt for professional interior designers. And why shouldn’t they? Expert designers know all the juicy tips when it comes to combining colours, picking fabrics and deciding which style best matches your personal taste.

However, they also know how to trick the eye into making a smaller room seem bigger – and that is without actually adding more legroom to the space. But luckily for you, so do we – and we don’t mind sharing.

So, before you phone up a designer for the particular purpose of sizing up that one room, scroll down first…