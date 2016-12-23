Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Things to be considered before you book a home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Design and build of a 2 storey rear extension, outbuilding and loft conversion to a 3 bed semidetached property in the outskirts of London, Progressive Design London Progressive Design London Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Shopping around for a home can be a great adventure, but it can also bring forth stress and troubles. And in your quest for a new house, you may discover that most homes on the market are re-sales. Yet, one out of four home buyers would rather purchase a new home. 

That is because a new home offers innovative use of space and style, greater energy efficiency, and a wider choice of options in terms of upgrades. Existing homes can be less expensive, true, and are also usually found in established neighbourhoods that stand less chance of offering up “surprises” like crime.  

So then, what do you do? Although the choice is yours, we’ve discovered some tips from expert builders that not all buyers are aware of…

1. You first need to determine a comfy price range

Riggsacre, Corbridge, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern houses
MWE Architects

Riggsacre, Corbridge

MWE Architects
MWE Architects
MWE Architects

Sit down with your agent and do your research before stepping into your first model home. If you own a home, you'll first need to know the net proceeds from its sale in order to determine how much cash you'll have to work with. 

Don't simply estimate this; carefully calculate every possible selling cost. If you're a first-time buyer, you'll need to first qualify your income.

Determine the size of your down payment, then work out a monthly debt load so you can determine a comfortable price range.

2. The sales agent represents the builder, not you

Cedarwood, Tye Architects Tye Architects Eclectic style houses
Tye Architects

Cedarwood

Tye Architects
Tye Architects
Tye Architects

They are known as sellers' agents. As a buyer, you can work with a buyers' agent at no additional cost. It's his/her business to best represent your needs by being knowledgeable about all the relevant elements like home construction, warranties, financing, lot selection, etc. 

This will help them in their task to get you the best value for your money.

3. Builders vary in expertise

Whitton Drive, GK Architects Ltd GK Architects Ltd Terrace house
GK Architects Ltd

Whitton Drive

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Like all tradesmen, builders vary in their fields of expertise. While some specialise in craftsmanship, others will be more known for their innovative use of space, for example.

First determine your own specific needs or preferences, then start looking around for a builder that will best address your requirements.

4. References matter

Residencia Ari, Rafael Alves Rocha Rafael Alves Rocha Modern houses
Rafael Alves Rocha

Rafael Alves Rocha
Rafael Alves Rocha
Rafael Alves Rocha

Don’t just pick that builder because you like his attitude. Do some background checking via customer reviews and references.

It is also wise to check out his reputation and financial strength. Get spec sheets on home features covering everything from floor plans to energy efficiency, including lot availability and delivery of your home.

5. You must know your neighbourhood

Cedar House, Designscape Architects Ltd Designscape Architects Ltd Modern houses
Designscape Architects Ltd

Cedar House

Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd

Your builder is simply there to construct your residence – you will have to live there. Therefore, learn as much as you can about the community. Discover what amenities are on offer and whether financial reserves have been set aside to build or replace major services like schools or community roads.

Research local land-use officials to find out what else is planned or could be constructed in the area, especially when it comes to vacant plots. And be sure to review the rules for the homeowner's association, or find out if one will be set up.

6. When it comes to options and upgrades

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Options are items the builder installs during construction, such as adding usable space like a sunroom or a powder room. These features can add the most to the resale value of your home. 

Upgrading focuses on selecting quality above builder standard such as carpeting, ceramics, detailing, kitchen fixtures and appliances. 

And the less expensive the base price of the house is, the more options and upgrades you can add without overpricing the neighbourhood.  

homify hint: Take advantage of builder incentives that offer free upgrades or credit off the sale price. This might allow you to add a deck, wine cellar or landscaping later, possibly even for less money.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Negotiate!

Wickham House, C7 architects C7 architects Modern houses
C7 architects

Wickham House

C7 architects
C7 architects
C7 architects

Very few buyers realise that there might be room for negotiating the price, upgrades or options. For example, if the builder has completed a home that hasn’t been sold yet, you have some scope for negotiation. And some premium lots are priced higher and are sometimes saved to be sold last. 

Bear in mind that, typically, all lots cost the builder the same, so be sure to enquire about lot pricing. If it will help close a sale, a builder might just offer discounts or special financing.

8. Check that contract

casa t, Piano B Architetti Associati Piano B Architetti Associati Asian style houses
Piano B Architetti Associati

Piano B Architetti Associati
Piano B Architetti Associati
Piano B Architetti Associati

Protect yourself by having safeguards added into the written contract, such as allowing you to access the construction site to check on progress, or a 30 day advance notice of the closing date.

If need be, have a lawyer take a look at the fine print.

9. Special financing packages are available

Modern double side dormer A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern houses
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Modern double side dormer

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Certain builders, especially the ones that operate in high-volume communities that place large numbers of loans, can offer special financing packages. However, bear in mind that because home loan lending is highly competitive, there are additional financing choices available other than those being offered by the builder. 

Take your time shopping around, as everything from inspections to closing fees can vary considerably.

10. “New” doesn’t mean “perfect”

La Falaise, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style houses
CCD Architects

La Falaise

CCD Architects
CCD Architects
CCD Architects

Just because something has been built with modern materials that are durable and strong doesn’t make it perfect. That’s why you should still consider hiring a reputable, licensed home inspector. 

Consider budgeting for items to be modified or added later on. Many new home buyers use a real estate agent to help them negotiate the best price and terms with the builder. 

When it comes to successful home renovations, take a look at: This renovated two-bedroom home is flat out great.

25 biggest decorating mistakes and solutions (part two)
Are you in the market for a new home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks