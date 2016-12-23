Things to be considered before you book a home

Shopping around for a home can be a great adventure, but it can also bring forth stress and troubles. And in your quest for a new house, you may discover that most homes on the market are re-sales. Yet, one out of four home buyers would rather purchase a new home.

That is because a new home offers innovative use of space and style, greater energy efficiency, and a wider choice of options in terms of upgrades. Existing homes can be less expensive, true, and are also usually found in established neighbourhoods that stand less chance of offering up “surprises” like crime.

So then, what do you do? Although the choice is yours, we’ve discovered some tips from expert builders that not all buyers are aware of…