A Remarkably Cost-Effective Family Home

A modular house may be a term you're not too familiar with, but it might be more commonplace than you think. Simply, a modular home is one that is prefabricated in a factory off-site, consisting of multiple sections called modules. Once these “modules” have been completed, they're transported to the site and put together to create a complete house. This way of building means that all modular homes are prefabricated, but does not mean all prefabricated buildings are modular.
We have mentioned how the cost of property is on the rise, and shown you ways to combat this with affordable housing solutions. One such solution was to choose a prefabricated home. Unlike prefabricated homes of the past, modern prefab builds are becoming increasingly customisable, and are anything but boring.
Let's take a look around this great little home!
This modular home was built in West Sussex, with its six modules then transported by road to Aberdeen. Apart from being modular, the other big design feature is its passive house design principles, which refers to a home's rigorous (and voluntary) standard for energy-efficiency, reducing its ecological footprint. The final result is an attractive home that does not cost the world to live in (both financially and environmentally).
The owners of this delightful Scottish home enlisted the help of Build Different, a home building company located some 600 miles away in the south of England. They were chosen due to their expertise in building high quality and sustainable modular buildings.
Moving inside, the bright and open plan living space, complete with high ceilings, would never hint towards this home being constructed in modules.
The beauty of prefabricated and modular homes is not only their affordability, but the builder's ability to now construct modules of all shapes and sizes, with the final result being something completely unique.
Being constructed indoors allows modular homes to be completed in a much shorter time frame as opposed to those homes built outdoors and on site. These homes do not see the typical delays of on site builds, particularly those brought on by adverse weather.
As you can see, the interior of this home is truly stunning. The bright white of the walls and ceiling further enhance the free-flowing and open nature of the home, and have been easily dressed up with a splash of colour in the decorative touches.
You may be thinking that a modular home is something like a mobile home, but this is a common misconception. Manufactured homes, or mobile homes, are not set down on permanent foundations. It is undeniable that they are real property, regardless.
The bright and airy nature seamlessly flows into the dining and kitchen space, which is modern, inviting and elegant.
Biomass stoves are the perfect way to heat a home through long cold winters, such as those in Scotland. They are powered with with biomass, which means anything that's produced by nature.
Usually this is wood pellets but can be any other bio material, such as corn or manure, and these resources have proven to be highly cost-effective for homes that need constant heating through the bitter cold months.
Sharp geometric lines and neutral tones are the dominant elements of the modern bathroom.
Any leftover electricity generated by the solar panels are diverted with a solar switch to heat the 500 litre water store, ensuring no generated electricity goes to waste.
The south-facing orientation of the home helps the home's passive house principles, ensuring the solar panels are exposed to the maximum amount of sun, and the interior sees as much daylight as possible.
All the glass windows and doors have also been triple glazed for maximum insulation, and a heat recovery system installed to keep the internal air not only warm, but also fresh.
