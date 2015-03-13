A Remarkably Cost-Effective Family Home

A modular house may be a term you're not too familiar with, but it might be more commonplace than you think. Simply, a modular home is one that is prefabricated in a factory off-site, consisting of multiple sections called modules. Once these “modules” have been completed, they're transported to the site and put together to create a complete house. This way of building means that all modular homes are prefabricated, but does not mean all prefabricated buildings are modular.

We have mentioned how the cost of property is on the rise, and shown you ways to combat this with affordable housing solutions. One such solution was to choose a prefabricated home. Unlike prefabricated homes of the past, modern prefab builds are becoming increasingly customisable, and are anything but boring.

Let's take a look around this great little home!