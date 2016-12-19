Where should I NEVER hide my cash in my home?

You might have thought keeping money under the mattress was something only old people do, but alas, it's not! In fact, many people are hiding their hard-earned cash in such silly places around the house it actually staggers us.
So, we thought we should give you a comprehensive list of places where you should absolutely never keep it. We're willing to bet that estate agents have found some bizarre stash spots in their time so, to keep your money safe, read on and get your money in the bank!
It's easy to get in the habit of leaving a fiver here and a few pounds there, but don't actually see old handbags as a good hiding spot.
In the event of a burglary, bags and wallets are the first things that will be snatched. Plus, who needs all that change cluttering up their rucksacks?
An oldie but a goodie! Some people actually do still hide money under their mattresses.
Perhaps they think it's such a cliché that nobody will look under there but trust us, they will. Keep your bed clear and fit for its real purpose… sleeping.
Given that cosmetics these days cost the earth, we think anyone breaking and entering will risk snagging your make-up bag in case there's anything inside that can be sold.
Jewellery and money should never find themselves in with your toiletries, so separate them now!
How would this ever be a good idea? If it rains your money could literally disintegrate and coins will be easy to lose. This really is as silly as having a spare key under your front door mat.
Here's a strange one! Some people swear by stashing their cash in their dirty laundry bags. Perhaps the smell is meant to deter thieves?
Even if it does, do you want to pay for your shopping with notes that have been there?
When you get undressed for bed, you might naturally empty your pockets into your bedside table. Consider then that this can become a habit, leading you to start collecting a decent amount of cash in there.
With this being a commonsense place for money to end up, burglars will know to look there straight away!
Unless you're thinking of having a wall safe that's cleverly hidden behind a picture, we don't recommend this technique for hiding your cash. Leaving notes scattered here, there and everywhere will only lead you losing it, forgetting about it and not noticing if it goes missing.
So, what's the moral of the story? Open a savings account at your local bank!
