42 ways you could decorate your modern living room

House PB, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Modern living room
Decorating and home furnishing with a modern aesthetic in mind can make people think they have to embrace minimalism. However, it's actually not about how much stuff you have but how you display it! We've taken a look at some fabulous modern living rooms, which were curated by talented interior designers, and noticed some recurring themes that we think will help you to get that contemporary edge without running into difficulty.

Clever storage—We all have clutter but it's how you hide it away that counts. Sleek cabinets, integrated drawers and furniture that has secret stash spots built in are all great ways to get a clean, modern look without needing to get rid of everything you own!

Neutral colours—Modern living rooms are all about using and blending neutral tones to good effect, and while white does feature heavily, it's not the only colour you can use. Greys, beige and soft blues all work well and can help create a cosy feel without a bright feature wall.

Simple technology—Your TV will naturally be on show in your living room but everything else can be hidden away. Wall-mounting items is a great way to maximise floor space and offers an easy way to get a more finished and streamlined look. That said, even stand-mounted varieties look great when free of surrounding clutter!

If you're ready to see some astounding modern living rooms that will definitely get you thinking about how to upgrade your own, let's stop talking and start looking!

casa s_f, Andrea Stortoni Architetto Andrea Stortoni Architetto Modern living room
casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
La casa di A, zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura Modern living room
APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern living room
La casa di E&C, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern living room
Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
Luce e spazi aperti - rivisitazione di un interno a Ceggia (VE), Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto Studio Massimo Rinaldo architetto Modern living room
Living room BRENSO Architecture & Design Modern living room
Living room

Ponte Milvio | Minimal Design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
75 mq per 4!, ARCHITETTO LAURA LISBO ARCHITETTO LAURA LISBO Modern living room Beige
Maison Fleury, Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy Modern living room
Francesca Greco - HOME|Philosophy
Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
Residenza privata , Luca Bucciantini Architettura d’ interni Luca Bucciantini Architettura d’ interni Modern living room
Villa Andora, Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI Modern living room
Bilocale Pigneto - Roma, Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Modern living room
Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo
PROGETTO DI RIMODULAZIONE INTERNA DI UN APPARTAMENTO, Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Modern living room
Progetti, luigi bello architetto luigi bello architetto Modern living room
Progetti

#1 Dream Apartment #Milano, Arch. Andrea Pella Arch. Andrea Pella Modern living room
Riqualificazione e arredo casa privata, Studio HAUS Studio HAUS Modern living room
living Didonè Comacchio Architects Modern living room
living

Relooking appartamento datato, SuMisura SuMisura Modern living room
Villa a schiera Roma, Laura Galli Architetto Laura Galli Architetto Modern living room
Appartamento a San Paolo - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern living room
Una Stanza in più, Architetto Alberto Colella Architetto Alberto Colella Modern living room
Casa AS, Nicola Sacco Architetto Nicola Sacco Architetto Modern living room Wood
Casa BT.BM, Angeli - Brucoli Architetti Angeli - Brucoli Architetti Modern living room
Angeli - Brucoli Architetti
Giò&Marci, km 429 architettura km 429 architettura Modern living room
Duplex, Architetto Luigia Pace Architetto Luigia Pace Modern living room Wood White
WHITE, BRIGHT AND MINIMAL. APPARTAMENTO ZONA WASHINGTON, Luigi Brenna Architetto Luigi Brenna Architetto Modern living room
Villa Andora, Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI Architetto ANTONIO ZARDONI Modern living room
PASSIVE HOUSE, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Modern living room
Progetto, Paolo Cavazzoli Paolo Cavazzoli Modern living room
Percorsi di luce, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern living room
Manutenzione straordinaria attico anni '60 a Parma, SuMisura SuMisura Modern living room
Casa VR, Fabrizio De Rosa Architetto Fabrizio De Rosa Architetto Modern living room
casa di ringhiera, marta novarini architetto marta novarini architetto Modern living room
Casa Bobolo, tiziano de cian tiziano de cian Modern living room
UN APPARTAMENTO D'ELITE, SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO Modern living room
SERENA ROMANO' ARCHITETTO
Casa R, Architrek Architrek Modern living room
CASA DB, DFG Architetti Associati DFG Architetti Associati Modern living room
Residenza estiva, Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Modern living room
House in Marostica, Diego Gnoato Architect Diego Gnoato Architect Modern living room
For extra modern home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 32 photos to prove you CAN live with less in every room.

Period home gets a first-class refurb
Which of these inspired you to take your lounge to task?

