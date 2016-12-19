42 ways you could decorate your modern living room

Decorating and home furnishing with a modern aesthetic in mind can make people think they have to embrace minimalism. However, it's actually not about how much stuff you have but how you display it! We've taken a look at some fabulous modern living rooms, which were curated by talented interior designers, and noticed some recurring themes that we think will help you to get that contemporary edge without running into difficulty.

Clever storage—We all have clutter but it's how you hide it away that counts. Sleek cabinets, integrated drawers and furniture that has secret stash spots built in are all great ways to get a clean, modern look without needing to get rid of everything you own!

Neutral colours—Modern living rooms are all about using and blending neutral tones to good effect, and while white does feature heavily, it's not the only colour you can use. Greys, beige and soft blues all work well and can help create a cosy feel without a bright feature wall.

Simple technology—Your TV will naturally be on show in your living room but everything else can be hidden away. Wall-mounting items is a great way to maximise floor space and offers an easy way to get a more finished and streamlined look. That said, even stand-mounted varieties look great when free of surrounding clutter!

If you're ready to see some astounding modern living rooms that will definitely get you thinking about how to upgrade your own, let's stop talking and start looking!