5 kitchen renovations that'll fill your head with ideas

We hate to toy with your emotions but today we're going to take you on a rollercoaster of horror and delight. That's right, we're looking at drastic kitchen makeovers that will shock and inspire you in equal measure.
We think it's a safe bet that being a kitchen planner wasn't really a 'thing' back when all of these rooms were first put together, as the before pictures are a rogue's gallery of nightmarish errors. Just the colour schemes are the worst, never mind the awful cabinets and total lack of cohesive style.
Fortunately, each was successfully renovated to become beautiful and fantastically usable spaces, so bear with us as you have to see the before shots to appreciate the afters!
What a sorry state of affairs this kitchen is. We see that there was an attempt at colour coordination but were blue handles ever really in fashion?
Basic, grubby and depressing, this isn't where we'd want to whip up a tasty feast, that's for sure!
Annnnd relax. What a transformation! A simple country-style with a chunky wooden worktop looks far more modern and classic and those wall shelves.
The extra strip of wood running through the tiles is a unique and pretty touch which finishes the space off perfectly.
The curtains, those cabinets and the mess! Good grief.
We don't think this could ever have been a functional space and if it was, it will have been decades ago. A throwback for all the wrong reasons.
This U-shaped installation is a breath of fresh air compared to how it looked before. Adding the extra worktop has worked wonders to create totally separate cooking and eating areas and the colour scheme is such an improvement.
The warmth of the wooden cabinets against the black worktop looks chic and cutting edge and it's great to see special storage in place for wine bottles as they can clutter up a clean space.
What even is this room? Is it a dining space? A kitchen? Or a horrible attempt at melding the two together?
Either way, it's truly hideous and so dark. There must have been a sale on wood-effect melamine on the day this was put together!
We couldn't believe this change! Pale blue walls and white cabinets have lifted this room so much, really letting those window designs shine.
Under-cabinet lighting offers fantastic practicality and that parquet. We didn't even notice it before as we were so horrified by the rest of the room!
Brown, brown and even more brown! We won't say what that colour and this kitchen reminds us of but we think you get the idea.
The room feels small, dark and downright depressing, don't you think? This one will take a miracle to save it.
Well, what a miracle white is! By having the kitchen on just one side of the room, the space feels much bigger, but factor in some super kitchen lighting, modern cabinets and a contemporary slimline black worktop and you have a recipe for kitchen success!
Integrated appliances help to bring this kitchen into the modern era and we aren't surprised that there's a TV in here now as you'd never want to leave.
Shabby, broken and overbearing, the cabinets in here are just dismal. We don't think the pale yellow colour helps either, as they look like once-white doors that have become stained.
Even the floor looks dated and the bizarre walk through dining area is so disjointed.
Just look what a huge impact the new layout (sans top cupboards), has had. Having the space totally open-plan has worked so well and, with better lighting and gleaming gloss white cabinets, this really is a show-stopping kitchen!
We love that a breakfast bar and dining table have been included as they offer more dining options.
Those mosaic tiles are doing amazing work of adding fun and personality into this space and from here you can see how big it is. Oversized ceiling spotlights look terrific, making this a kitchen to admire.
For more great kitchen ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 great ideas for organising everything in your kitchen.