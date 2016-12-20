5 kitchen renovations that'll fill your head with ideas

We hate to toy with your emotions but today we're going to take you on a rollercoaster of horror and delight. That's right, we're looking at drastic kitchen makeovers that will shock and inspire you in equal measure.

We think it's a safe bet that being a kitchen planner wasn't really a 'thing' back when all of these rooms were first put together, as the before pictures are a rogue's gallery of nightmarish errors. Just the colour schemes are the worst, never mind the awful cabinets and total lack of cohesive style.

Fortunately, each was successfully renovated to become beautiful and fantastically usable spaces, so bear with us as you have to see the before shots to appreciate the afters!