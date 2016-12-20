24 easy projects that'll transform your home (part one)

We all want to know those trade secrets that will give our homes the interior designer look for less, and we think we've come up trumps!

We found 24 fantastic but simple home improvement projects that will make your home look a whole lot fancier without you needing to take out a second mortgage and we are going to show you the first 12 right now. In many cases, you can use things you already have and simply jazz them up a little, but even the more in-depth projects are super easy, quick and cheap to complete so you don't need to be a DIY guru to make any of these work.

If you have a free weekend and a hankering to give your home some extra pizzazz, read on as we have some great ideas for you to try!