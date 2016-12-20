Your browser is out-of-date.

24 easy projects that'll transform your home (part one)

Shaker Oak Sliding Wardrobe Doors, Your Style Sliding Doors Your Style Sliding Doors BedroomWardrobes & closets
We all want to know those trade secrets that will give our homes the interior designer look for less, and we think we've come up trumps! 

We found 24 fantastic but simple home improvement projects that will make your home look a whole lot fancier without you needing to take out a second mortgage and we are going to show you the first 12 right now. In many cases, you can use things you already have and simply jazz them up a little, but even the more in-depth projects are super easy, quick and cheap to complete so you don't need to be a DIY guru to make any of these work. 

If you have a free weekend and a hankering to give your home some extra pizzazz, read on as we have some great ideas for you to try!

1. Go classic with your cabinets

The Quayside Shaker Kitchen NAKED Kitchens Classic style kitchen
NAKED Kitchens

The Quayside Shaker Kitchen

NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens

If you have basic kitchen cabinets, you can grab some beading, stick it on and create faux panels that look great. 

Paint the doors afterwards or it will be obvious what you did. Or, if you're handy with a router, you can cut grooves into your doors instead to get a similar effect.

2. Jazz up your wardrobe

Shaker Sliding Wardrobe Doors Your Style Sliding Doors BedroomWardrobes & closets
Your Style Sliding Doors

Shaker Sliding Wardrobe Doors

Your Style Sliding Doors
Your Style Sliding Doors
Your Style Sliding Doors

If you have a wardrobe that has seen better days, grab some flat mirror panels and stick them to the doors. Instant transformation and you can admire your handiwork as well as yourself in minutes!

3. Add extra pizzazz to an existing mirror

after Girl About The House Living roomFireplaces & accessories Yellow
Girl About The House

after

Girl About The House
Girl About The House
Girl About The House

If you have a plain old boring mirror on the wall, mount it in a really ornate picture frame for a total revamp that will take just seconds to complete. 

You could even paint the frame or spray it gold first for that extra luxury touch. As an added bonus, you can often pick up cheap but ornate picture frames from charity shops.

4. Look up for extra style

Ceiling DESIGN5 Minimalist houses
DESIGN5

Ceiling

DESIGN5
DESIGN5
DESIGN5

If you have a ceiling fan anywhere in your home, give it a designer touch by spray painting the fan blades a cool colour. You'll obviously need to dismantle the fan to do this, but the effect will be worth it. 

homify hint: We wonder if you could paint a funky optical illusion on them for a hypnotic effect when it spins… ?

5. Do more with your ceiling

Trompe l'oeil, Affreschi & Affreschi Affreschi & Affreschi Classic airports Offices & stores
Affreschi &amp; Affreschi

Affreschi & Affreschi
Affreschi &amp; Affreschi
Affreschi & Affreschi

Speaking of ceilings, don't think that white is the only option for yours, as murals and bright colours are really coming into fashion at the moment. 

Imagine how cool a white living room would look with a dramatic painted ceiling!

6. Dress your windows

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Quick and easy, adding wooden trim to your curtain pole will give you a really fancy look in seconds, especially if you use some of the glue that means screws and nails aren't needed. 

So much fancier than a fabric pelmet… we love this idea!

7. Paint where you wouldn't normally

Hallway Loft Kolasinski Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs Solid Wood White
Loft Kolasinski

Hallway

Loft Kolasinski
Loft Kolasinski
Loft Kolasinski

Is the back of your front door a standard white? Most of them are, but what if you painted it a more vivid and fun colour? 

Just think about the chic impact it would have on your hallway and how it could lead to pretty accents throughout. Call us whimsical, but a bright pink would look amazing!

8. Frame your tech

Algunas ideas de salón, DESIGNA STUDIO DESIGNA STUDIO Living roomStorage
DESIGNA STUDIO

DESIGNA STUDIO
DESIGNA STUDIO
DESIGNA STUDIO

Make a little more of your TV by adding a frame around the screen for a built-in, fancier look. Naturally, this will work best with wall-mounted varieties but even boxing-in a freestanding TV would look cool.

9. Light it up

Star Light Shade homify Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
homify

Star Light Shade

homify
homify
homify

If you want a super easy and quick way to add extra oomph to your interior, try swapping out tired old light shades for something more interesting. 

You could also change up your bulbs as going for something just a couple of watts brighter will make an enormous difference to the ambience and feel.

10. Get the heritage skirting look for less

Redesdaale Street Chelsea Basement Development Playroom Shape Architecture Modern nursery/kids room
Shape Architecture

Redesdaale Street Chelsea Basement Development Playroom

Shape Architecture
Shape Architecture
Shape Architecture

Fancy skirting is always bigger than normal skirting but you can get the look for so much less money! 

Simply add some wooden beading to the wall, a couple of inches above your existing skirting, paint it white and the wall space in between. Boom! Instant extra deep skirting that looks fancy as hell.

11. Hang 'em high and wide

Bespoke Curtains & Blinds Elizabeth Bee Interior Design Country style bedroom
Elizabeth Bee Interior Design

Bespoke Curtains & Blinds

Elizabeth Bee Interior Design
Elizabeth Bee Interior Design
Elizabeth Bee Interior Design

When it comes to curtains, you need them to be hung higher to the ceiling, so they extend wider than your window frames. This will create the impression of far larger windows and make your room look taller. 

People will think your house has grown!

12. Warm things up with wood

Wall Panels, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern rooms
Jo Downs

Wall Panels

Jo Downs
Jo Downs
Jo Downs

For a cheap and easy way to add extra style to interior walls, wood cladding is a great option. 

Simply nail some battens to the wall and screw cladding directly on top. Leave it bare for a Scandinavian look, or paint for a softer feel. It will only take a day and will look incredible!

Come back tomorrow for more cool projects but in the meantime, check out this Ideabook: 20 cheap n' easy garden DIY projects you can do.

Which of these ideas are you tempted to try?

