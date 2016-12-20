24 easy projects that'll transform your home (part one)

We all want to know those trade secrets that will give our homes the interior designer look for less, and we think we've come up trumps!
We found 24 fantastic but simple home improvement projects that will make your home look a whole lot fancier without you needing to take out a second mortgage and we are going to show you the first 12 right now. In many cases, you can use things you already have and simply jazz them up a little, but even the more in-depth projects are super easy, quick and cheap to complete so you don't need to be a DIY guru to make any of these work.
If you have a free weekend and a hankering to give your home some extra pizzazz, read on as we have some great ideas for you to try!
If you have basic kitchen cabinets, you can grab some beading, stick it on and create faux panels that look great.
Paint the doors afterwards or it will be obvious what you did. Or, if you're handy with a router, you can cut grooves into your doors instead to get a similar effect.
If you have a wardrobe that has seen better days, grab some flat mirror panels and stick them to the doors. Instant transformation and you can admire your handiwork as well as yourself in minutes!
If you have a plain old boring mirror on the wall, mount it in a really ornate picture frame for a total revamp that will take just seconds to complete.
You could even paint the frame or spray it gold first for that extra luxury touch. As an added bonus, you can often pick up cheap but ornate picture frames from charity shops.
If you have a ceiling fan anywhere in your home, give it a designer touch by spray painting the fan blades a cool colour. You'll obviously need to dismantle the fan to do this, but the effect will be worth it.
homify hint: We wonder if you could paint a funky optical illusion on them for a hypnotic effect when it spins… ?
Speaking of ceilings, don't think that white is the only option for yours, as murals and bright colours are really coming into fashion at the moment.
Imagine how cool a white living room would look with a dramatic painted ceiling!
Quick and easy, adding wooden trim to your curtain pole will give you a really fancy look in seconds, especially if you use some of the glue that means screws and nails aren't needed.
So much fancier than a fabric pelmet… we love this idea!
Is the back of your front door a standard white? Most of them are, but what if you painted it a more vivid and fun colour?
Just think about the chic impact it would have on your hallway and how it could lead to pretty accents throughout. Call us whimsical, but a bright pink would look amazing!
Make a little more of your TV by adding a frame around the screen for a built-in, fancier look. Naturally, this will work best with wall-mounted varieties but even boxing-in a freestanding TV would look cool.
If you want a super easy and quick way to add extra oomph to your interior, try swapping out tired old light shades for something more interesting.
You could also change up your bulbs as going for something just a couple of watts brighter will make an enormous difference to the ambience and feel.
Fancy skirting is always bigger than normal skirting but you can get the look for so much less money!
Simply add some wooden beading to the wall, a couple of inches above your existing skirting, paint it white and the wall space in between. Boom! Instant extra deep skirting that looks fancy as hell.
When it comes to curtains, you need them to be hung higher to the ceiling, so they extend wider than your window frames. This will create the impression of far larger windows and make your room look taller.
People will think your house has grown!
For a cheap and easy way to add extra style to interior walls, wood cladding is a great option.
Simply nail some battens to the wall and screw cladding directly on top. Leave it bare for a Scandinavian look, or paint for a softer feel. It will only take a day and will look incredible!
Come back tomorrow for more cool projects but in the meantime, check out this Ideabook: 20 cheap n' easy garden DIY projects you can do.