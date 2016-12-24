​Secrets an electrician definitely won't tell you for free!

Living (and enjoying living) in a well-functioning home is so much more than pretty wallpaper and spotless floors. For optimum functionality, those household features need to be working and doing what they’re supposed to do – and this includes the ones relying on electricity.

And whether it’s a flickering light bulb or a kitchen appliance that, for some strange reason, won’t switch on, we are blessed with having experts known as ‘electricians’ to come and save the day whenever such a problem presents itself.

However, like all professionals, an electrical contractor can be quite costly. But if you need the job to be done, then you don’t really have a choice – or do you?

Let’s take a look at some “secrets of the trade” involving electricians and clients – that means you!