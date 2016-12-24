​Renovating a small bathroom: a project worth copying

Wouldn’t you agree in saying that a bathroom renovation is not a job that anyone looks forward to? Yes, you may want your bathroom to flaunt a new look with new colours, fixtures, patterns and what not, but the actual process of phoning up a contractor or bathroom designer, ripping up the toilet, tearing out the wall tiles and replacing the lighting is not something we’d label as “fun”.

We just want to snap our fingers and see a brand-new space appear – probably because it’s such an intimate room of the house that we can’t go too long without visiting.

However, pain is beauty, and today’s ‘before and after’ piece once again reminds us how stunning the end results can be if we just push through and let that makeover happen.

See for yourself…