​Renovating a small bathroom: a project worth copying

Wouldn’t you agree in saying that a bathroom renovation is not a job that anyone looks forward to? Yes, you may want your bathroom to flaunt a new look with new colours, fixtures, patterns and what not, but the actual process of phoning up a contractor or bathroom designer, ripping up the toilet, tearing out the wall tiles and replacing the lighting is not something we’d label as “fun”.
We just want to snap our fingers and see a brand-new space appear – probably because it’s such an intimate room of the house that we can’t go too long without visiting.
However, pain is beauty, and today’s ‘before and after’ piece once again reminds us how stunning the end results can be if we just push through and let that makeover happen.
See for yourself…
We just had to start this one with a ‘before and after’ viewing, seeing as the end results are just too fascinating to put on pause.
We can’t decide which change is the most striking: the new sleek grey tiles that replaced the hideous beige-and-yellow ones; that dark wooden cabinet; the fabulous grey flooring that was chosen to replace the outdated tiled one; or the sleek new accessories that look so fresh and white when contrasting with the grey colour scheme.
What do you think?
Even though we have absolutely nothing against earthy tones, we must admit that the old space’s colours were a bit outdated. Those patterned tiles definitely belong in another era, and a more chic and contemporary look was needed.
So, enter a very 50-shades-of-grey palette, along with some tiles that definitely flaunt a more modern look, and we feel that this new space definitely deserves a round of applause!
Even the shower wall was redone, flaunting a similar grey tone as the walls, but getting treated to a more raw appearance with stone surfaces.
Wow! Who says patterns and textures can’t change the ambience of shower time?
Viewing the bathroom from this angle, we can see that quite a lot of white has been added into the new palette (the door, the top part of the walls, the ceiling), resulting in a look that is quite monochrome.
And this once again proves to us why the black-and-white (or in this case, grey-and-white) look will always remain sophisticated and timeless!
To contrast with the crisp whites and daring dark of the new bathroom design, some stainless steel surfaces were chosen to adorn the faucets – and we think they work tremendously well in adding a bit of shine.
