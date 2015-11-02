Beautiful Home in The New Forest

“Woodpeckers” is an incredible replacement build, found in the New Forest National Park, so already you will understand that certain restrictions will have been placed on the property. Designed to be used primarily as a holiday home, it was subject to incredibly tight size restrictions that had such an impact that even glazing architecture had to be out of the norm, so as to not encroach on non-permitted land, however, permission was granted for the inclusion of a conservatory, which posed its own architectural problems.

The pre-fabricated structure allowed for fast and efficient construction and the end result sees the house sitting on a dedicated platform. This was a crucial aspect as the winter season can bring with it a lot of rain, something that also dictated the use of Silver Birch Larch cladding on the exterior.

A house dictated by functionality and practicality, it has been effortlessly drenched in aesthetic beauty too, all of which has been been drawn into the interior. Wide open spaces and stunning views make this simultaneously the perfect and most unique woodland home, so let's take a look around!