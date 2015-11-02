Black and white advice for monochrome styling

Black and white. It's a partnership that's as classic as it is beautiful and timeless and it makes for a strikingly stunning interior design scheme. The only problem, is knowing how to use it in your home in such a way that it still feels warm and inviting and not so starkly modern that a house is prevented from becoming a home.

Take a look at our tips for integrating monochrome styling into your home and see if it could become one of your new favourite colour schemes.