Family terrace gets a staggering two-storey extension

This family home in Clapham has undergone an incredible transformation by specialist home professionals from Totus. Though already quite impressive, the 17 week long home renovation project breathed new life into the property, reigniting the owner's love and appreciation of their home.
The two-storey rear extension created a grand kitchen area, added an additional bedroom and a sparkling bathroom suite. Existing rooms throughout have been respectfully updated, in keeping with home's traditional décor style.
We recommend you check out this project in full! Scroll down to begin…
In terms of architecture, the two-storey extension retains the material palette and built form of the existing home.
Acting as a modern feature, the ground-level expresses itself as an open concept thanks to the installation of bi-folding doors which are able to be slid across when desired. Combined with the interior zone, the paved area makes for a grand setting for outdoor entertaining and socialising.
We can also see how the extension has been sunk into the earth, allowing for a seamless transition between the indoors and outdoors.
This rear setting is perfectly coordinated and modern providing an indication of what we can expect to find within.
The plan for the extension was coordinated to promote a light and airy layout where there was a natural sense of flow for those dwelling within.
This holistic space acts as a communal hub where the whole family can come together and undertake a variety of different uses. In time, the family will introduce furniture and their personal design touches to the space, making the space their own.
We can see how light and bright this interior zone is thanks to those large skylights above and the bi-folding doors leading out to the back.
From a side perspective along the breakfast bar/island bench, it's difficult to look past the intricate timber and glass joinery of the kitchen cabinets. Everyday items can be displayed within the transparent cabinets above, while others are hidden discreetly below.
The kitchen island, positioned centrally within the social zones's plan, ensures a good flow of movement throughout the zone, whilst adding a minimalist touch to the interiors.
We adore how the timber cabinetry provides a textural contrasts to the sleek and glossy finishes of the rest of the kitchen scheme.
There is a small WC to be found on the second level that boasts a glamorous décor similar to that of a five-star hotel.
The architects have introduced an interesting touch to the scheme by installing stone cladding across the full height of the walls. Gold tiles along the sleekly-formed wash basin bring further glamour to the space.
Working wonderfully against the interior architecture, the home's sitting room has been invigorated by the teal shade.
Lighting plays a vital role in the perception of the scheme, as both artificial and natural sources make their mark. As evident in the above image, the restored timber floorboards reveal the impact of the sunlight during the day.
Up on the second level is the home's main bathroom. Of note is the choice of floor and wall tiles, which combine so well with the monochrome bathroom scheme. The textured variation achieved by the the polka dot floor tiles and subway style tiles is particularly interesting.
Though difficult to make out in the image, the walk-in shower unit is bordered by a sole sheet of glass, which helps retain the room's grand dimensions.
The spare bedroom makes for a fitting conclusion to the tour. Overseen by the owners, the decoration combines light hues and soft finishes for a relaxing space to sleep.
It's a sophisticated modern sanctuary located in the quieter section of the terrace, within close proximity to a bathroom. An elegant timber unit adds another dimension, giving this bedroom a sophisticated aura.
