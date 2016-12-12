Family terrace gets a staggering two-storey extension

This family home in Clapham has undergone an incredible transformation by specialist home professionals from Totus. Though already quite impressive, the 17 week long home renovation project breathed new life into the property, reigniting the owner's love and appreciation of their home.

The two-storey rear extension created a grand kitchen area, added an additional bedroom and a sparkling bathroom suite. Existing rooms throughout have been respectfully updated, in keeping with home's traditional décor style.

We recommend you check out this project in full! Scroll down to begin…