Loft conversion ideas

It's a common problem after a few years of living in your own home to find yourself running out of space, whether due to a growing family or simply a growing collection of belongings! It's become the norm for home owners to extend their properties rather than facing the upheaval of moving to a bigger, and more expensive house. This is down to a number of factors, including rising house prices and less stability in the job market, as well as a reluctance to leave the homes that has, over many years, seen countless milestones and the making of precious memories. Instead of giving up on the houses which we have outgrown, we're deciding to let them grow with us by extending into the loft, the basement, and adding conservatories and rear extensions. In many cases, we're extending our homes in accordance with the lifestyle we would like to have—this means that rather than the traditional rooms which are deemed requisite to the home, we're now seeing multimedia rooms, gyms and dressing rooms occupying the extra space. A sign, perhaps, that we're starting to see socialising, relaxation and fitness as an essential part of modern life.
This semi-detached house in Surrey has been extended and the loft space has been transformed into a stunning bedroom with a large en-suite. You can see here that skylights have been inserted into the roof to maximise the natural light in the loft. This subtle addition is the only way of telling that this property has been converted, and it blends uniformly into the row of almost identical red brick houses on the street.
The way your extension or conversion alters the façade of your property should be a consideration—does it complement the neighbouring houses? Do you have planning permission for what you want to do? Bare in mind that you can do a lot to a loft without planning permission. However, you will need permission if you want to add a dormer to the front of a house or raise the roof level.
Here we have the generously sized bathroom belonging to the Surrey loft conversion we've just discussed. The neutral colour scheme works in conjunction with the Velux windows, which allow natural light to pour into the bright and freshly decorated bathroom. The curved bathtub and minimalist walk-in shower are the height of luxury and give the bathroom a contemporary feel, and the small wall tiles in various shades of cream and beige are both practical and elegant.
Extending in to your loft can add an average 12.5 per cent to the selling price, and installing a bathroom isn't as difficult as you might think. The key point to consider is that the floor wont be strong enough to facilitate the weight of a bathroom, so the floor will need to be reinforced.
This loft conversion in Wimbledon has been beautifully executed by nuspace and houses a bedroom, en-suite and living area. Again, a skylight has been added to the roof, but otherwise the house looks much it did when it was first built, albeit it with a fresh white coat of paint and modern double glazed windows.
The bedroom in this loft conversion makes the most of the views out over Wimbledon with double floor-to-ceiling patio-style doors. Having large windows or doors which extend fully outwards means that during the summer months, when the loft tends to get quite hot, the room can be cooled and filled with fresh air. The white walls and neutral carpet keep the room looking bright and calm, and the colourful finishing touches add personality and dimension which goes to show how good interior design can really define a room.
Turning the loft into a bedroom is a popular choice with those of us who choose to utilise this space, as accommodating a growing family, or being able to host guests, are key reasons home owners are deciding to make the investment in their loft. Whether you're creating a guest bedroom, or a quiet haven for yourself away from the rest of the house, adding an extra bedroom is a wise choice that will certainly add value if and when you decide to sell.
A multimedia room is often on our wishlists, but is more of a luxury than a priority when it comes to adding an extension to our homes or converting our loft. However, if you are thinking of splashing out and introducing a home cinema, take inspiration from this ultra chic and enviable room designed by Finite Solutions, an award-winning home technology company focused on combining the functionality of smarter homes with a simplistic and elegant aesthetic. Wow your family and friends and host a movie night—a big screen T.V., recliner seats and cinematic lighting will ensure they will want to make it a weekly event—all that's left to buy is the popcorn!
Now we're jumping from a cinema room, which is perfect for lazy nights snacking and watching films, to a room that encourages a slightly healthier lifestyle. A home gym is another great option for your loft, as it will encourage you to get fit and active, and you'll find that you enjoy working out more when going to the gym is as simple as climbing the stairs! Working out is seen less and less as something you can put on the back burner. With the knowledge we have these days about the importance of regular exercise, a home gym is a sensible choice that can make a big difference not just your home, but to your body and mind as well.
