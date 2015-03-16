Loft conversion ideas

This semi-detached house in Surrey has been extended and the loft space has been transformed into a stunning bedroom with a large en-suite. You can see here that skylights have been inserted into the roof to maximise the natural light in the loft. This subtle addition is the only way of telling that this property has been converted, and it blends uniformly into the row of almost identical red brick houses on the street.

The way your extension or conversion alters the façade of your property should be a consideration—does it complement the neighbouring houses? Do you have planning permission for what you want to do? Bare in mind that you can do a lot to a loft without planning permission. However, you will need permission if you want to add a dormer to the front of a house or raise the roof level.