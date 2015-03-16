Home libraries

As the ancient Greek philosopher Plato once quoted, “A house that has a library in it has a soul”, and we couldn't agree more. There is something very special about books, and print in general, as we move ever closer to a paperless world. Will this then mean our homes will be soulless? As iPad and Kindle sales continue to grow, will a library simply be a place to sit an read an eBook? As many switch to reading digitally, there will always be those of us who enjoy the feeling of holding a real book in our hands, turning the pages as we go, and the relaxing feeling that comes with it. Books in your home should not be stored away out of sight, but rather made a feature of. Whether you live in a home that is afforded the space for a whole room dedicated to books, or just a simple nook somewhere quiet in your home, every home should have a space devoted to reading.