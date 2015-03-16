Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Home libraries

James Rippon James Rippon
Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

As the ancient Greek philosopher Plato once quoted, “A house that has a library in it has a soul”, and we couldn't agree more. There is something very special about books, and print in general, as we move ever closer to a paperless world. Will this then mean our homes will be soulless? As iPad and Kindle sales continue to grow, will a library simply be a place to sit an read an eBook? As many switch to reading digitally, there will always be those of us who enjoy the feeling of holding a real book in our hands, turning the pages as we go, and the relaxing feeling that comes with it. Books in your home should not be stored away out of sight, but rather made a feature of. Whether you live in a home that is afforded the space for a whole room dedicated to books, or just a simple nook somewhere quiet in your home, every home should have a space devoted to reading.

A cosy corner

Underhill House PPS7, Seymour-Smith Architects Seymour-Smith Architects Modern study/office
Seymour-Smith Architects

Underhill House PPS7

Seymour-Smith Architects
Seymour-Smith Architects
Seymour-Smith Architects

What better way to relax than spending a peaceful spring morning in the sun, with a captivating book to hand? This reading corner is part of a refurbished barn in the Cotswolds, that turned a previously derelict 300 year old building into a stunning and modern family home. Complete with a timeless Eames chair for comfort, this cosy corner is perfect for relaxation or work.

The Book Tower House

Book Tower House, Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Book Tower House

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

This home has been dubbed “the book tower house”, and it's not hard to see why. The refurbishment project is centred around a double-height library at the core of the house. Both levels of the home are joined by the stunning oak staircase we can see here, which is also wrapped in bookshelves housing the home owners diverse book collection. The second floor is where you will find a built-in desk and study area, with views over the ground floor. While many say the kitchen is the soul of the home, it is hard to deny the righteous soul of this London home, making the library the focal point of the entire house. No Kindles here.

Colour-coded

Modern House Interior Design, Cambridgeshire, Residence Interior Design Ltd Residence Interior Design Ltd Modern houses
Residence Interior Design Ltd

Modern House Interior Design, Cambridgeshire

Residence Interior Design Ltd
Residence Interior Design Ltd
Residence Interior Design Ltd

Want to make a real feature out of your books, and allow your bookshelves to become instantly noticeable? Colour coding is a simple and visually impressive way to display your books, and will ensure visitors will instantly notice your once inconspicuous collection of books.

Library roller ladders

Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern living room
LEIVARS

Wimbledon

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

Classic libraries of bygone eras were not complete with the essential addition of a rolling library ladder. Originating during the Victorian era of the 1800s, rolling library ladders were reserved for the extremely wealthy and powerful, used to to reach the upper shelves of their libraries. Today, a rolling ladder can add character and charm to a home as much as serving a functional purpose, as shown here in this home in Wimbledon.

Classic dark timbers

Richmond , kt-id kt-id Living roomShelves
kt-id

Richmond

kt-id
kt-id
kt-id

The key to keeping a home library organised and eye-catching is in the shelving. By simply placing shelves at varying heights, the books become more noticeable, and easy to categorise when the time comes to find that particular novel. Dark timber has always been a staple in libraries, so to keep it classic choose dark stains in mahogany or other hardwoods.

A more modern approach

A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape, BTL Property LTD BTL Property LTD Modern walls & floors
BTL Property LTD

A Garden Located in Broadgates Road with a Great Landscape

BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD
BTL Property LTD

This modern home library in a home in Wandsworth, London, has a cosy home office designed around a small  library of same-size pigeon holes with books again arranged in a colour-coded system, giving it a uniform and balanced look.

Loft conversion ideas
Do you own a Kindle or use and iPad for reading? Let us know your thoughts on the topic below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks