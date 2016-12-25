10 superb photos of remodelling a small house

As home design trends and new looks seemingly move at the speed of light, it can become quite easy to end up with a space that is outdated. However, due to neglect, that space can become quite unusable and very neglected, which is when more than a few touches are required to shake it back to stylish life again.
But we all know that the thought of starting a remodelling project can be quite intimidating – the costs, the materials, the colours! That is when the assistance of a professional (such as an architect, interior designer, etc.) becomes most invaluable.
Which brings us to today’s ‘before and after’ piece: a quite revolting old interior that was cramped, sad and in desperate need of a makeover. Enter interior architects Claire De Bodinat, who quickly showed us what they are capable of…
Some pre-renovated spaces do show a bit of potential, even in their dire states. This one, however, didn’t.
The walls were crumbling, the floor was shockingly uneven, the glass doors were mismatched, and the ceiling was… well, basically non-existent.
Now this is so much better! The glass doors were taken out to open up the space and let more light in, the walls and floors were rectified, and everything has been coated in a fresh dose of paint.
The colour scheme was kept neutral and stylish in greys, whites and arctic blue, and a simple, modern kitchen bench and sink have been added.
Who knew that such a hideous and unusable space could be transformed into something so striking? Completed with functionality and accessibility in mind, this minimalist kitchen/dining space is now pleasant, charming and so inviting.
Notice how the wooden structural beams have been left exposed as a special design touch!
This looks more like a doorway to your doom…
The flaking plaster of the walls and unfinished floorboards add to the eerie vibe of this metal staircase, which is the furthest thing from a focal point any interior space has ever seen.
Much better! The walls have been completed and finished in an elegant grey, while the new stairs have been treated to a timber look (sturdy and beautiful) with pale white-wash paint for aesthetic quality.
And to make this awkward corner more user-friendly, a comfy armchair was brought in, as well as some potted plants and a touch of wall art. What a cute little reading nook this turned out to be!
Now for a view from the mezzanine level onto the floor below. While the window showed some promise via the natural light it brought into the space, this area was completely unliveable and unlovable!
Although the window was replaced with a sleeker version to match the new interiors, we are still treated to a fresh batch of incoming sunshine.
Add to that an elegant lamp in the corner, new timber flooring and a stylish sofa, and we have a perfectly little minimalist-style room that looks so clean and so open – and so completely lovable!
Want to see some more makeover miracles? Then see how this: Horror home gets professional help.