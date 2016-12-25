10 superb photos of remodelling a small house

As home design trends and new looks seemingly move at the speed of light, it can become quite easy to end up with a space that is outdated. However, due to neglect, that space can become quite unusable and very neglected, which is when more than a few touches are required to shake it back to stylish life again.

But we all know that the thought of starting a remodelling project can be quite intimidating – the costs, the materials, the colours! That is when the assistance of a professional (such as an architect, interior designer, etc.) becomes most invaluable.

Which brings us to today’s ‘before and after’ piece: a quite revolting old interior that was cramped, sad and in desperate need of a makeover. Enter interior architects Claire De Bodinat, who quickly showed us what they are capable of…