​7 steps to the most organised garage on your street

It’s quite easy for space that’s not used very often to become gobbled up by clutter. And no other room in the house (or near the house, in this case) is more privy to a cluttered state than the garage – especially if you don’t really use it for storing your car.
Think about it: how many times have you ventured into the garage in search of holiday lights, seasonal clothing, Halloween decorations, pool-party memorabilia, etc? And how long does it usually take you to find what you’re looking for?
Well, no more! Seeing as 2017 is within arm’s reach, don’t you think that one of your New Year’s resolutions should be to transform that cluttered garage into a more effective storage space?
Here’s how you start…
Tackle those contents and divide them into different piles. Label each pile appropriate names like “to keep”, “to sell/donate” and “throw out”.
If you’re hesitating about a certain item, remember the two-year rule: if you haven’t used or worn something in two years, it’s time to let it go.
Sort the contents of your “keep” pile by season (or by use), allowing those items to be stored together when you put them back inside your garage.
Install cabinets or add some open shelving units if you don’t already have any. This can help you with some effective, off-the-ground storage.
Bins and boxes in an array of sizes and shapes (even colour-coded) can be added for extra convenience.
Suspend overhead bins or an over-the-car-hood rack from ceiling joists. If you’ve got a high ceiling in your garage, you can turn the overhead space into a treasure chest of storage possibilities.
For all those features that require easy access (that you use quite regularly like athletic equipment, gardening gear, tools, etc.), opt for installing a few wall racks.
Put a few recycling bins near the entrance to your home for easy sorting and disposal. If you know where to toss something, it makes getting rid of it much easier.
Create a workbench with pegboard panelling above it for displaying tools. Alongside it, you can have a few cabinets or shelves for storing other tool gear.
