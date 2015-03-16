homify 360º: Modern villa, Edinburgh

This large family living room can hold a large group of people, and if some want to sit and chat whilst others watch T.V., it's no problem. The four seater couch divides up the vast space, closing off a cosy corner for relaxing in front of a screen. The other part of the room is furnished with a modern take on the chaise lounge, which looks extremely inviting if you want to lay your head down for a little while after a long day. There is also a seating area focused around a contemporary glass coffee table, offering an ideal place to catch up over afternoon tea.

The décor in the room is both soothing and refreshing, with a clean colour palette of soft beige, grey and cream. The blue and silver decorations, along with the emotive seascape artwork, adds depth and vibrancy to the room. This is reinforced by the glass walls, spotlights, and white ceiling, which guarantees the room remains light and bright at all times.