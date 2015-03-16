Wandsworth: Family house extensions and Refurbishment

Hugging the southern shore of the Thames in London's SW18 postcode is Wandsworth, a popular suburb of the south western part of the capital. Modern life and modern families call for modern homes and modern extensions, therefore this home that had already seen an extension added since it was first built, was completely gutted and further extended to suit the needs of the home owners. To keep the home uniform, the upper levels were also refurbished, with new bathrooms, new bedroom layouts, and further wardrobe storage. Undertaken by BTL Property, let's see how it turned out.
From the street, the semi-detached family home is not dissimilar to its neighbours: a white façade dressed in small garden plants and gravel.
However, the rear is much bolder and gives a clue to what the inside might look like. Not only were BTL chosen to refurbish and rework the internal layout, but they were also chosen to give the garden an upgrade, which we will also talk about later. Here we can see how the previous extension was further extended, with the addition of a winged flat roof of aluminium and fibreglass, adding shade to the patio.
The previous extension had split the kitchen and dining area, with each space on different levels. A complete demolishing of the ground floor required a temporary steel frame be utilised to bare the weight of the upper floors of the house while work was carried out. The finished result, which we can see here, now unites the previously separated spaces, along with the living area. By excavating the ground floor, the kitchen, dining and living areas are all now level.
Despite their new unity, all 3 parts of the ground floor are still segmented in the way that they have been designed and furnished. On one side of this level, perpendicular to the elongated kitchen is the living area with two couches. Adjacent to these two segments is the dining table, that along with the new study, forms the second half of the new downstairs. A mix of interior styles can be seen, with modern bright-whites, Scandinavian couches and dining table, exposed brick, and industrial lamps, which all come together neatly.
A wood burning stove keeps the occupants warm during the cooler months, while sun, light and air can all enter freely during the warmer months with the huge glazed doors and windows which face onto the rear garden.
A home office/study has also been added to this level, and deliberately raised to keep it subconsciously separate from the rest of the home; if you are in this space, you are here to work. A small home library frames the working area, which incorporates parquet flooring instead of tiles as can be found throughout the rest of the ground floor, and shelving which matches the joinery of the kitchen. Notice the clerestory windows above the sliding doors? These are small windows that sit above eye level, and will still allow in air and light if blinds or curtains are ever installed over the sliding doors in the future.
Upstairs is where we find the rest of the rooms, including this infectiously happy childrens bedroom in baby blue.
A timeless monochrome bathroom always exudes an air of freshness, especially when scented oils and fresh flowers are added to the equation.
A master bedroom complete with walk-in wardrobe is also on the second floor, which features an unobtrusive wallpaper pattern – another understated touch in a home that is full of subtle features and themes.
The garden is stunning in its own right, which had a brief to “make it an attractive, modern, low maintenance, practical space”. The flower beds have been raised to be “football resistant”, while the lawn is made of astro turf – ticking all the boxes of the brief.