Wandsworth: Family house extensions and Refurbishment

A home office/study has also been added to this level, and deliberately raised to keep it subconsciously separate from the rest of the home; if you are in this space, you are here to work. A small home library frames the working area, which incorporates parquet flooring instead of tiles as can be found throughout the rest of the ground floor, and shelving which matches the joinery of the kitchen. Notice the clerestory windows above the sliding doors? These are small windows that sit above eye level, and will still allow in air and light if blinds or curtains are ever installed over the sliding doors in the future.