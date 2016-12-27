Decorating home ideas from interior experts

Some people see home furnishing and decorating as a hobby, while others have chosen it for their profession. Regardless of whether you dabble in the occasional DIY touch-ups or rather put your home’s look in the expert hands of an interior designer, there is no denying that sprucing up a room (or an entire house) can be quite fun.

However, when going about that decorating task with closed eyes, the end results will be anything but fun. That’s right, the combination of colours and materials you bring into your space definitely speak volumes about your ability as a decorator, not to mention your personal taste.

So, to keep your image spotless and stylish, let’s see the 9 decorating mistakes you’d best avoid!