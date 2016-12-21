What are the most common interior design mistakes?

Don't you just hate finding out you've been doing something all wrong? It's even worse when you're told by a smug friend who's managed to sidestep the errors you've been making, so we thought we'd give you a nice, gentle introduction to the things we've all been messing up!
Seriously, we don't think anyone (not even experienced interior designers) has managed to totally avoid all of these home furnishing errors so, if you want to know all the details but without the embarrassment, read on and stun everyone with your fantastic interiors knowledge!
Bedrooms are meant to be restful, relaxing rooms where stresses of the day simply wash away.
However, if you have bright, bold and busy designs, your mind won't get the respite it needs. Stick to soft, neutral colours and simple but high-quality bed linen and, most of all, keep the room tidy!
We all buy cheap mattresses. Either that or we never buy a new one, which is just as bad.
On a serious note, a good mattress can mean the difference between a healthy, functioning back and serious long-term pain, so go into a shop, try a few out and get online to find the best deals.
Why do we do it? We know we don't have room for things and yet we buy more. Remember, just because it's the same colour as one of your colour schemes, it doesn't mean that you have to have it.
While you're at it, have a really good clear out of everything you have now and enjoy a little minimalism!
We know how easy it is to get carried away when you're choosing a new bathroom and before you know it, you've ordered things with bells and whistles included that you don't know how to use!
Stop, breathe and think about what you really need and want, then stick to your plan. Don't give in to the disco light option if you don't want it.
Stop trying to cram furniture in rooms where it doesn't belong. We all do it, but you don't need an armchair in your bathroom or a library in your kitchen, so calm it down.
Focus on furnishing each room in accordance with its primary function and you can't go too far wrong.
There's nothing wrong with a blank wall or a bit of free space so, if you find yourself desperately trying to fill ever y crevice with storage, chairs or bits 'n bobs, now is the time to stop.
Remember that less can be more and if you stumble on something amazing later, you'll have the space for it!
If the rest of your home is finished to perfection and you thought about every last detail, old chipped crockery or tarnished cutlery will upset the status quo.
You don't have to go mad and start buying designer dinnerware, but have a think about if any of your items have seen better days and replace them.
So many houses have a fantastic amount of natural light pouring into them that's sadly wasted, thanks to curtains or blinds.
Remove window dressings from rooms that don't require too much privacy and try not to place bulky items in the light pathways. You'll be shocked at how different your home looks!
Why would you try to use knives in a space with bad lighting? We do it too and now we stop to think about it properly, it seems really silly.
Your main lights should be nice and bright, with extra task lighting added in for good measure. Under-cabinet lights are perfect!
It's all very well having plenty of storage in your home, but if it's all messy and disorganised when you open the door, it's a waste of time!
Keep your storage neat and tidy to allow it to function properly and have a regular audit of everything in there. We love finding hidden treasure that we thought we'd lost.
For more home organisation tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 40 best home organisation tips of all time (part one).