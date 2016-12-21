24 easy projects that'll transform your home (part two)

What could be nicer than heading into the new year with a freshly revamped home? We can't think of anything better, except perhaps upgrading your home for very little money!
Well, that's why we're bringing you part two of our 24 easy home improvement projects today! We found 12 more fantastic interior designer-inspired DIY ideas that will have your home looking better than it ever has without breaking the bank.
So if you fancy trying a little DIY over the festive break, read on!
Keeping the light flowing is key in small spaces, so we think pretty glass shelves, in your kitchen for example, are just the ticket. Extra storage that looks great and keeps the light bouncing around!
There are a couple of ways to tackle an outdated laminate kitchen worktop. You can either replace it completely with a lovely real wood version or paint it with special paint that's freely available in DIY shops.
If your banisters have seen better days, we suggest giving natural wood versions a quick rub down with some teak oil or you could paint them up.
They'll look brand new!
If you aren't lucky enough to have a beautiful suite in your bathroom, did you know you can get special paint to spruce it up? Well, you can!
Just make sure you don't skip the prep stage.
Built-in wardrobes are a godsend but can look a little old-fashioned. Give them a modern makeover by removing the doors and building a few new shelves.
Add some lighting for a really smart solution!
Air vents are necessary but can be a little unattractive. Get some funky covers for yours and make a feature of them, rather than leaving them to be an eyesore.
Don't you just hate it when you find your perfect sofa but the legs aren't quite right? It's something that will always bug you, so grab some that you like better and attach.
Et voila… a new sofa!
If hanging noticeboards would be a little too cluttered for you, why not paint a kitchen cupboard door with chalkboard paint and create a handy little spot for leaving notes?
So many people have old fireplaces in their homes simply going to waste. Yours could be incredible with a fresh coat of cast iron paint and some new tiles.
Got an old lino kitchen floor you're not keen on? You can paint it!
Rather than going through the rigmarole of laying a whole new floor, simply paint your existing one and see what a difference it makes.
If you have old shelf brackets and door hardware that are not quite in-keeping with new colour schemes, think about having them powder coated. It's a durable and cheap finish that will look great.
We love satin black!
Your shower is a quick and simple area to revamp. You can paint your existing tiles, replace them with bold mosaics, add a little seat or add shelves.
The possibilities are endless and cheap!
Take a look at part one of this series, here: 24 easy projects that'll transform your home (part one).