29 essential design ideas for your modern home

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist living room
Modern homes. That's a sentence that really crams a lot into it without disclosing too much information. What constitutes a modern home, after all? Well, we've taken a look at what some of the best interior designers have been creating in terms of contemporary living spaces and we've cottoned onto a few key themes, which we're going to share with you today!

Ingenious use of space—Whether this is making more of dead space (say, under your stairs) or integrating storage where you wouldn't normally expect it, modern homes get the best out of every available inch and do it with a grace that's hard to beat. Smooth doors can hide a wealth of amazing storage behind them!

Colour pops—While neutral colours rule supreme in terms of walls and large furniture items, it's all about those punchy little blasts of vivid colour that make a room come together. The brighter, the better!

Material mixes—Gone are the days when you would pick one material as the main attraction in your home design, as blending a varied palette of textures and composites is what's hot these days. Wood with ceramics and soft textiles make for some of the most interesting, tactile spaces.

Lighting—Keep it bright and fresh for a contemporary feel but also be sure to add in other options for softer ambience. Table lamps and spotlights will be your new best friends in a modern home and don't forget worktop lighting for your kitchen!

So, if you want to see how all of these ideas come together and how you should be using them in your home, let's take a look at 29 fabulously modern homes…

1. Install an indoor garden under your stairs

PROJECTO 3, Grupo HC Grupo HC Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
2. Go to town with a super huge sofa in your living room

La casa di E&C, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern living room
4. Add a splash of colour to previously ignored areas

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
5. A small island will work in any kitchen and look great

Ristrutturazione di una villa bifamiliare su tre livelli in Roma - 240 mq, Fabiola Ferrarello Fabiola Ferrarello Modern kitchen
6. Maximise the storage potential of your hallways

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
7. Make your home as multifunctional as possible

Main space homify Eclectic style bedroom
Main space

8. Use furniture to create easy movement through your rooms

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist living room
9. Don't be afraid to accessorise small areas

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
10. Mix materials carefully for a considered and cohesive look

​CASA NEL PREAPPENNINO, Astudioarchitetti Astudioarchitetti Modern kitchen
11. Use recessed lighting to make your home seem taller and larger

CASA L+L, Studio Associato Casiraghi Studio Associato Casiraghi Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
12. Keep bedroom décor simple and fresh

Remodelação AMH, Ponto Cúbico Ponto Cúbico Modern style bedroom
13. Think about open-planning your hallway

APPARTAMENTO PER UNA GIOVANE COPPIA, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern living room Wood White
14. Make your hallway an accurate representation of home's style

Apartamento Lisboa, Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Critério Arquitectos by Canteiro de Sousa Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
15. Make more of your art collection by actually hanging it on your walls

Attico contemporaneo , cristina zanni designer cristina zanni designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
16. Choose sleek doors for a contemporary, uncluttered look

NEAR Architecture Casa IPA, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Minimalist kitchen
17. Don't think you can't embrace a little rustic style in a modern home

cascinale, marco bonucci fotografo marco bonucci fotografo Eclectic style kitchen
18. Have wood flooring and less walls in your living room

Tiana House, 08023 Architects 08023 Architects Modern living room
19. Hide storage in unexpected places

Reforma de vivienda en el barrio del Raval de Barcelona, manrique planas arquitectes manrique planas arquitectes Modern bathroom
20. Stone walls are the perfect mix of traditional and modern

Cariló, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Modern dining room
21. Get clever with mirrors to create space where there isn't any

Stripes, Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Prego Sem Estopa by Ana Cordeiro Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
22. Make the most of any and all natural light that enters your home

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern living room
23. Stick to neutral colours as a good base for your décor

Reforma de vivienda integral. ELEGANT, R-decora - Obras, Reformas y Decoración R-decora - Obras, Reformas y Decoración Modern living room
24. Use bold shades as accents and for detailing

miniszyk, unikat:lab unikat:lab Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
miniszyk

25. Welcome more plants into your home

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
26. Consider making more of your loft!

Casa Incorciata, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style living room
27. If clutter drives you crazy, try a little minimalism

Casa Re.Co, Alessandro D'Amico Alessandro D'Amico
28. Throw away the rule book when it comes to your bathroom

Sistema bagno Sliding Wood System, Hatria Hatria BathroomShelves
29. Go all out and consider an indoor tree!

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Marble Turquoise
Phew… what brilliant ideas! 

If you're keen to see even more modern home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A 1912 home is beautifully updated.

Extending a small family bungalow
Which of these ideas will you put into practice?

