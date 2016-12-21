29 essential design ideas for your modern home

Modern homes. That's a sentence that really crams a lot into it without disclosing too much information. What constitutes a modern home, after all? Well, we've taken a look at what some of the best interior designers have been creating in terms of contemporary living spaces and we've cottoned onto a few key themes, which we're going to share with you today!

Ingenious use of space—Whether this is making more of dead space (say, under your stairs) or integrating storage where you wouldn't normally expect it, modern homes get the best out of every available inch and do it with a grace that's hard to beat. Smooth doors can hide a wealth of amazing storage behind them!

Colour pops—While neutral colours rule supreme in terms of walls and large furniture items, it's all about those punchy little blasts of vivid colour that make a room come together. The brighter, the better!

Material mixes—Gone are the days when you would pick one material as the main attraction in your home design, as blending a varied palette of textures and composites is what's hot these days. Wood with ceramics and soft textiles make for some of the most interesting, tactile spaces.

Lighting—Keep it bright and fresh for a contemporary feel but also be sure to add in other options for softer ambience. Table lamps and spotlights will be your new best friends in a modern home and don't forget worktop lighting for your kitchen!

So, if you want to see how all of these ideas come together and how you should be using them in your home, let's take a look at 29 fabulously modern homes…